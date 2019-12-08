Danish rookie Hojgaard wins Mauritius Open after playoff

BEL OMBRE, Mauritius - Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard won a three-way playoff at the Mauritius Open with an eagle to become the third youngest winner on the European Tour on Sunday.
The 18-year-old Hojgaard overcame two bogeys in his opening nine and birdied the last hole in a round of 4-under 68 to get to 19 under overall, tied for first with Antoine Rozner of France and Renato Paratore of Italy.
In the playoff, Hojgaard and Rozner both birdied the par-5 last hole as Paratore made par.
Both Hojgaard and Rozner birdied again on the 18th before the Dane won the title with an eagle.
Hojgaard is the youngest player to win a European Tour title since Italy’s Matteo Manassero.
It was Hojgaard’s fifth event.
