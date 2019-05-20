Fassi wins NCAA women's title; Texas grabs top seed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas senior Maria Fassi won the NCAA title on her home course Monday and gave the Razorbacks a shot at the team title as one of eight teams that advanced to match play.

Fassi, the rising Mexican star who was runner-up at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, played bogey-free at Blessing Golf Club for a 5-under 68, giving her a four-shot victory over Sierra Brooks of Florida.

Hailee Cooper had a 69, the only other sub-70 score. That was part of a big day for Texas, however, as the Longhorns claimed the No. 1 seed for team play.

Also qualifying for match play were Duke, Southern Cal, Wake Forest, Arizona, Stanford and Auburn.