Fleetwood, Rahm chase as Lorenzo-Vera extends lead in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, two of the five contenders for the Race to Dubai title, were the closest pursuers of Mike Lorenzo-Vera as the French golfer took a three-shot lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship.
Lorenzo-Vera, who is feeling the effects of a lung infection he caught in South Africa last week, bogeyed two of his final four holes but still managed to extend his one-stroke overnight lead with a 3-under 69 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Fleetwood (68) and Rahm (69), who both need to win to stand a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1, were tied for second place on 9 under overall.
Bernd Wiesberger, the current leader of the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 13th and six shots further back after a 71.
