Former UT-Arlington golf coach cited for sexual harassment

ARLINGTON, Texas - Former University of Texas at Arlington golf coach Stuart Deane was found responsible for sexual harassment through inappropriate comments to some of his female athletes, according to a Title IX investigation.
Deane resigned as the university's golf director before the investigation was completed in October, according to documents obtained by the school newspaper , The Shorthorn. He was placed on administrative leave last August, a day after a former player emailed the university president detailing some allegations.
Rogge Dunn, Deane's attorney, said he took sworn statements from 14 people refuting the allegations against Deane. Dunn said the investigation was unfair.
"This was a rush to judgment," Dunn said. "The Title IX investigator had an axe to grind. For 14 different people to take the time and swear to something under penalty of perjury I think speaks volumes about his character and innocence."
Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.
Join free for 30 days
After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.
Already a subscriber?
Log in
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
ARLINGTON, Texas - Former University of Texas at Arlington golf coach Stuart Deane was found responsible for sexual harassment through inappropriate comments to some of his female athletes, according to a Title IX investigation.
Deane resigned as the university's golf director before the investigation was completed in October, according to documents obtained by the school newspaper , The Shorthorn. He was placed on administrative leave last August, a day after a former player emailed the university president detailing some allegations.
Rogge Dunn, Deane's attorney, said he took sworn statements from 14 people refuting the allegations against Deane. Dunn said the investigation was unfair.
"This was a rush to judgment," Dunn said. "The Title IX investigator had an axe to grind. For 14 different people to take the time and swear to something under penalty of perjury I think speaks volumes about his character and innocence."
One former female athlete said she transferred because she was offended by an inappropriate sexual comment from Deane. The former coach denied making the statement.
"The University of Texas at Arlington is committed to the safety, security and well-being of all UTA students," university President Vistasp Karbhari said in the statement to the student paper. "When presented these serious allegations, the university immediately initiated an investigation and took measures to protect our students."
The report says Deane admitted to allegations of drinking alcohol and driving on school-sponsored trips. Deane said he didn't drink excessively or drive recklessly.
Deane, an Australian, has 14 career appearances on the PGA Tour. He has made the cut twice.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.