Former UT-Arlington golf coach cited for sexual harassment

ARLINGTON, Texas - Former University of Texas at Arlington golf coach Stuart Deane was found responsible for sexual harassment through inappropriate comments to some of his female athletes, according to a Title IX investigation.

Deane resigned as the university's golf director before the investigation was completed in October, according to documents obtained by the school newspaper , The Shorthorn. He was placed on administrative leave last August, a day after a former player emailed the university president detailing some allegations.

Rogge Dunn, Deane's attorney, said he took sworn statements from 14 people refuting the allegations against Deane. Dunn said the investigation was unfair.

"This was a rush to judgment," Dunn said. "The Title IX investigator had an axe to grind. For 14 different people to take the time and swear to something under penalty of perjury I think speaks volumes about his character and innocence."