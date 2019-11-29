Larrazábal leads by 3 at European Tour season opener

MALELANE, South Africa - Pablo Larrazábal opened a healthy three-shot lead after two rounds of the European Tour’s season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Friday.

The Spaniard carded a 69 to go 9 under par overall and ahead of first-round leader Wil Besseling (73) and home favourite Branden Grace (70).

Larrazábal was one of just five players to break 70 on a hot, windy day at Leopard Creek Country Club.

Larrazábal had a run of four straight birdies from Nos. 10-13 to respond to a double bogey on the par-3 No. 7 when he sent his tee shot right of the green and into the water. The birdie on No. 12 came when Larrazábal holed a 100-foot putt from one end of the green to the other.