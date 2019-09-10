Lewis out of Solheim Cup because of back injury, McDonald in

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - The United States was forced into a change three days before the start of the Solheim Cup after Stacy Lewis pulled out because of a back injury.
GLENEAGLES, Scotland - The United States was forced into a change three days before the start of the Solheim Cup after Stacy Lewis pulled out because of a back injury.
U.S. captain Juli Inkster replaced Lewis with Ally McDonald, who will make her debut in the team event.
Lewis, who was one of Inkster's two captain's picks, is a former No. 1 in the world ranking and a two-time major champion. She would have been playing in her fifth Solheim Cup.
Lewis said her back injury flared up last week, and has decided to withdraw "in the best interest of the team."
Speaking on Tuesday from Gleneagles, where the Solheim Cup will be played, Inkster says Lewis will stay with the team and "will still be an incredible asset to our crew."
The Americans are defending the cup in Scotland.
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
