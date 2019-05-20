Mike Weir, Brendon Todd among 10 US Open qualifiers

DALLAS - Former Masters champion Mike Weir is headed back to the U.S. Open for the first time in six years as one of 10 players who advanced Monday from the first of 12 sectional qualifiers.

Brendon Todd continued his resurgence with rounds of 65-66 at Northwood Club and Bent Tree to share medallisthonours with Nick Taylor of Canada.

Weir opened with a 69 at Northwood and secured his spot with a 67 at Bent Tree to avoid extra holes.

The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach for the sixth time on June 13-16. The 49-year-old Weir played the previous two Opens at Pebble.