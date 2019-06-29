Park, Ciganda tied for LPGA Tour lead in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. - Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of lead with Carlota Ciganda on Saturday after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Park, the second-ranked South Korean star who won the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March for her sixth LPGA Tour title, is coming off a second-place finish last week in Minnesota in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

"I only have one win this season, but overall I think I have been doing a good job," Park said through a translator. "Last week I did pretty well, too. Tomorrow, I hope to focus on each shot."

Ciganda shot a 66 in hot conditions to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club. The Spanish player chipped in from 60 yards for eagle on the par-4 first hole and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.