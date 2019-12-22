Scott takes Australian PGA; Jazz wins again on Asian Tour

GOLD COAST, Australia - Adam Scott won the Australian PGA on Sunday at Royal Pines for his 30th professional victory and first in almost four years.
The 39-year-old Australian closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-stroke victory over New Zealand's Michael Hendry.
"I'm stoked. This has been a long time coming and I'm really happy to win another PGA here. It finishes off a nice year for me,” Scott said. "It's been a long time between drinks for me and maybe only once or twice did the thought cross my mind that I'll never win again. It's very difficult to win and I'm on the wrong side of this age thing now.”
Scott finished at 13-under 275. He also won the 2013 event at Royal Pines.
Hendry shot a 69.
ASIAN TOUR
PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Jazz Janewattananond won the Thailand Masters for his second straight Asian Tour victory and fourth of the season, following a third-round 11-under 60 with a 65 for a five-shot victory.
The Thai star had a 23-under 261 total at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club.
Jazz won the Indonesian Masters last week at Royale Jakarta. He’s the second player in Asian Tour history to win four events in a season, following Thaworn Wiratchant in 2005. He’s exempt for the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open and has qualified for the World Golf Championships-WGC-Mexico and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Compatriots Suradit Yongcharoenchai (62) and Phachara Khongwatmai (67) and Belgium’s Thomas Detry (66) tied for second.
