South Korea's Sei Young Kim wins Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio - Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at a tournament-record 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. The 26-year-old South Korean player has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

"I really wanted another win, especially this week, because the last two weeks I play really bad," Ki said.

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.