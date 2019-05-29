Todd Mitchell, Scott Harvey win US Amateur 4-Ball

BANDON, Ore. - Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor 2 and 1 on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's Old Macdonald Course.
Mitchell, from Bloomington, Illinois, and Harvey, from Kernersville, North Carolina, are both 40.
"There's not enough team golf events, in my opinion," Harvey said. "This is the best event going currently, and it's just more fun. Everything you're doing is with someone. You're sharing every part of it with someone, and it just feels that much better."
Harvey won the 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur and was a member of the 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team.
"I don't know that I can have a better feeling from a golf and competition side," Mitchell said. "I know he won the Mid-Am by himself. As close as Scott and I have become over the past probably six years, I'm elated that it happened like this."
Shuping is from Salisbury, North Carolina, and Taylor from Wilmington, North Carolina, are teammates at East Carolina.
In the morning semifinals, Mitchell and Harvey beat Troy Vannucci and Vince Kwon, both of Marlton, New Jersey, 4 and 3, and Shuping, Salisbury and Taylor edged Taylor Wood of Coto de Caza, California, and Andrew Medley of Scottsdale, Arizona, 2 up.
