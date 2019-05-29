Todd Mitchell, Scott Harvey win US Amateur 4-Ball

BANDON, Ore. - Todd Mitchell and Scott Harvey won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday, beating Logan Shuping and Blake Taylor 2 and 1 on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's Old Macdonald Course.

Mitchell, from Bloomington, Illinois, and Harvey, from Kernersville, North Carolina, are both 40.

"There's not enough team golf events, in my opinion," Harvey said. "This is the best event going currently, and it's just more fun. Everything you're doing is with someone. You're sharing every part of it with someone, and it just feels that much better."

Harvey won the 2014 U.S. Mid-Amateur and was a member of the 2015 U.S. Walker Cup team.