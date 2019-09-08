US rallies to beat Great Britain & Ireland in Walker Cup

HOYLAKE, England - Cole Hammer finally got a point with the shortest match. John Pak completed a perfect week. John Augenstein delivered the clinching point.

And for the first time in 12 years, the Americans celebrated a Walker Cup victory away from home.

Facing a two-point deficit at the start of Sunday, the Americans picked up a point in morning foursomes and then overwhelmed Great Britain & Ireland by taking eight of 10 singles matches for a 15 1/2-10 1/2 victory at Royal Liverpool.

Team USA won the Walker Cup for the second straight time, and the first time overseas since winning at Royal County Down in 2007.