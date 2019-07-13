July 15, 2019

Winnipeg
23° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Wiesberger taking 2-shot lead into Scottish Open final round

By: The Associated Press
Posted: 07/13/2019 2:50 PM | Comments:

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland - Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 on Saturday.

At 20 under after three rounds, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the European Tour event, and the lowest of his career.

Eric van Rooyen of South Africa shot 67 to drop out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.

France's Romain Langasque (65) and Italy's Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Keep reading free:

Already have an account? Log in here »

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland - Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 on Saturday.

At 20 under after three rounds, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the European Tour event, and the lowest of his career.

USA's Justin Thomas on the 7th hole during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

USA's Justin Thomas on the 7th hole during day three of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Eric van Rooyen of South Africa shot 67 to drop out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.

France's Romain Langasque (65) and Italy's Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.

Former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Lee Slattery were part of a five-strong group on 15 under.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson went 52 holes without a dropped shot before a double bogey on the 17th left him six shots off the lead alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Italy's Andrea Pavan, who made the cut on the mark of 5 under and surged through the field with a flawless 62.

Former No. 1 Justin Thomas was eight shots off the pace following a 70, while Rory McIlroy was a shot further back after a 68 which included four birdies in five holes from the fifth but also three bogeys.

Wiesberger turned in 31 after four birdies and was at 20 under when he dropped his only shot of the day, missing a short putt on the 17th. He recovered with his seventh birdie.

He won his fifth European Tour title in May at the Made in Denmark, and the Austrian was runner-up at the Irish Open last weekend.

Three places are also up for grabs for the British Open next week at Royal Portrush, where Donaldson won his first European Tour title in the 2012 Irish Open.

"I'll be keeping an eye on the leaderboard, I really want that Open spot of course, but winning is more important than that, that's the primary goal," Donaldson said. "I just need to go out there and play like I played today and then I'll be buzzing."

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us