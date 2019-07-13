Wiesberger taking 2-shot lead into Scottish Open final round

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland - Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 on Saturday.

At 20 under after three rounds, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the European Tour event, and the lowest of his career.

Eric van Rooyen of South Africa shot 67 to drop out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.

France's Romain Langasque (65) and Italy's Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.