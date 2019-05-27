Wolff wins NCAA title and leads Cowboys into match play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Oklahoma State sophomore Matt Wolff shot 40 on his opening nine holes of the NCAA Championship. He made it look easy the rest of the way.

Wolff closed with a 3-under 69 on Monday to win the NCAA individual title by five shots, extending the school record with his sixth victory of the year. More importantly, he led the defending champions Cowboys to the No. 1 seed going into match play.

"The individual championship is really nice, and obviously this is the biggest tournament I've won thus far in my career," Wolff said. "But it's all about the team this week. I want to do all I can to help my team and get OSU another one."

The Cowboys won last year on their home course at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Oklahoma.