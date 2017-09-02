September 2, 2017

cloudy

Winnipeg
23° C, Sunny

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help
   
Sports

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Green Bay Packers release former Manitoba Bison Geoff Gray

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 09/2/2017 11:57 AM | Comments:

The Green Bay Packers released undrafted rookie offensive lineman Geoff Gray as NFL clubs cut down to their 53-man regular-season rosters Saturday.

The 23-year-old Winnipegger was a priority free agent signing by the Packers after a four-year career at the University of Manitoba. NFL clubs have until 3 p.m. today to trim their rosters. On Sunday, they will be able to add up to 10 players to their practice roster and Gray is considered a good candidate for that role.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES</p><p>Offensive lineman Geoff Gray was a priority free agent signing by the Green Bay Packers following a four-year career at the University of Manitoba. He is considered a good candidate to make the NFL team's practice roster.</p>

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES

Offensive lineman Geoff Gray was a priority free agent signing by the Green Bay Packers following a four-year career at the University of Manitoba. He is considered a good candidate to make the NFL team's practice roster.

As a free agent, however, he could also sign with another NFL team. Gray, a 6-5 1/2, 315-pound guard who also took reps at tackle during training camp, could opt to join the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store

Scroll down to load more

Top