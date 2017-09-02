Green Bay Packers release former Manitoba Bison Geoff Gray

The Green Bay Packers released undrafted rookie offensive lineman Geoff Gray as NFL clubs cut down to their 53-man regular-season rosters Saturday.

The 23-year-old Winnipegger was a priority free agent signing by the Packers after a four-year career at the University of Manitoba. NFL clubs have until 3 p.m. today to trim their rosters. On Sunday, they will be able to add up to 10 players to their practice roster and Gray is considered a good candidate for that role.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Offensive lineman Geoff Gray was a priority free agent signing by the Green Bay Packers following a four-year career at the University of Manitoba. He is considered a good candidate to make the NFL team's practice roster.

As a free agent, however, he could also sign with another NFL team. Gray, a 6-5 1/2, 315-pound guard who also took reps at tackle during training camp, could opt to join the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft.

