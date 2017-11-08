Gunnlaugson's Granite rink gunning for chance at Olympic glory

Jason Gunnlaugson's Winnipeg team registered a 6-5 extra-end victory over Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., Wednesday night and is right in the thick of things at the 2017 Canadian Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
Gunnlaugson's crew from the Granite Club, with third Alex Forrest, second Ian McMilland and lead Connor Njegovan, now have a 2-1 record in Pool A of the 14-team men's draw and are in second spot behind Glenn Howard of Etobicoke, Ont. (3-0). John Morris of Vernon, B.C., is also 2-1.
In Pool B, Pat Simmons of the Granite (1-1) stole a point in the extra end to defeat Jean-Michel Menard of Quebec 7-6, while clubmate William Lyburn (1-2) fell 6-5 to Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont.
Meanwhile, Kerri Einarson's East St. Paul foursome (2-1) lost its first game of the event, falling 8-3 to Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge (2-2). Both teams are in Pool B. Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial (1-3) lost 8-7 to Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 80 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 80 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Jason Gunnlaugson's Winnipeg team registered a 6-5 extra-end victory over Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., Wednesday night and is right in the thick of things at the 2017 Canadian Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.
Gunnlaugson's crew from the Granite Club, with third Alex Forrest, second Ian McMilland and lead Connor Njegovan, now have a 2-1 record in Pool A of the 14-team men's draw and are in second spot behind Glenn Howard of Etobicoke, Ont. (3-0). John Morris of Vernon, B.C., is also 2-1.
In Pool B, Pat Simmons of the Granite (1-1) stole a point in the extra end to defeat Jean-Michel Menard of Quebec 7-6, while clubmate William Lyburn (1-2) fell 6-5 to Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont.
Meanwhile, Kerri Einarson's East St. Paul foursome (2-1) lost its first game of the event, falling 8-3 to Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge (2-2). Both teams are in Pool B. Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial (1-3) lost 8-7 to Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont.
In Pool A, Shannon Birchard of St. Vital (2-2) earned a 7-5 victory over Kelsey Rocque of Edmonton.
The round-robin portion of the pre-trials wraps up Friday night, followed by the weekend playoffs.
The pre-trials is the final qualifying event for teams (two men’s, two women’s) to reach the Roar of the Rings Olympic trials, Dec. 2-10 in Ottawa, where Canada’s representatives for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will be decided.
– Jason Bell
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.