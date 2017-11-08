Gunnlaugson's Granite rink gunning for chance at Olympic glory

Jason Gunnlaugson's Winnipeg team registered a 6-5 extra-end victory over Mark Bice of Sarnia, Ont., Wednesday night and is right in the thick of things at the 2017 Canadian Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.

Gunnlaugson's crew from the Granite Club, with third Alex Forrest, second Ian McMilland and lead Connor Njegovan, now have a 2-1 record in Pool A of the 14-team men's draw and are in second spot behind Glenn Howard of Etobicoke, Ont. (3-0). John Morris of Vernon, B.C., is also 2-1.

In Pool B, Pat Simmons of the Granite (1-1) stole a point in the extra end to defeat Jean-Michel Menard of Quebec 7-6, while clubmate William Lyburn (1-2) fell 6-5 to Greg Balsdon of Kingston, Ont.

Meanwhile, Kerri Einarson's East St. Paul foursome (2-1) lost its first game of the event, falling 8-3 to Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge (2-2). Both teams are in Pool B. Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial (1-3) lost 8-7 to Jacqueline Harrison of Mississauga, Ont.