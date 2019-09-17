Harris taking steps to clear his name

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

“It’s (the supplement) been shipped away (for testing) and I’m just waiting to hear back,” Harris said afterwards. “Again, it’s like a needle in a haystack, but I’m doing everything I can to get some answers.”

The 32-year-old Winnipegger has claimed his innocence from the beginning, suggesting the banned substance came from a contaminated men’s supplement he bought at a local health store. He was back practising Tuesday for the first time since his suspension.

Harris tested positive for the anabolic steroid metandienone, which is a banned substance in the CFL, following a urine test taken on July 12. He was handed a two-game suspension when a re-test from the same sample came back positive weeks later.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris has taken the first steps to clear his name and improve his reputation after news of his failed drug test became public last month.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris has finished serving his two-game suspension for failing a drug test for a banned substance back in July.

The 32-year-old Winnipegger has claimed his innocence from the beginning, suggesting the banned substance came from a contaminated men’s supplement he bought at a local health store. He was back practising Tuesday for the first time since his suspension.

"It’s (the supplement) been shipped away (for testing) and I’m just waiting to hear back," Harris said afterwards. "Again, it’s like a needle in a haystack, but I’m doing everything I can to get some answers."

Harris, who is known for his jovial presence with reporters, instead spoke softly for much of his session with the media.

"It’s been a tough few months for sure, from both sides of things. I think I’ve had a lot of positive support, though, from fans, family, people that have been along with me through my journey and a lot of random people that I don’t even know," he said.

"But overall it’s been extremely tough, but I’m just looking forward to moving forward now and getting back out there with my teammates."

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said he saw a noticeable edge to his starting running back on Tuesday.

"He’s pissed off. He’s not in any mood to chat and he’s not just going to exchange pleasantries. He’s angry," O’Shea said.

"I’m sure that will turn into something productive for him."

For others, including quarterback Chris Streveler, it was much of the same from Harris: a competitive player carrying a lifelong chip on his shoulder.

"He always plays with fire. I don’t really expect anything different from him," Streveler said."He was definitely a little fired up from practice. He was running around pretty hard and I could tell he was really excited to be back. I’m really excited for him but he always plays extremely hard. That’s not something that I ever question."

With Harris sidelined, the Bombers played back-to-back games against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, splitting the mini-series.

Harris said the added time he would have spent preparing for the games against the Roughriders was used to further his research on the ways supplements are contaminated. He’s hoping the tests will provide some clarity to his situation, but likened the chances of getting back his preferred results to "finding a needle in a haystack." Still, he holds out hope.

"There’s tons of stories, there’s tons of articles, there’s tons of stories like this. It happens. It’s more common than I even thought," he said.

"I’m not exactly sure, exactly what it is, but like I said I’m doing my best to get some answers. But for the most part, I’m just trying to get it behind me and move forward."

Harris also helped his daughter with the first week of school, while using some of the down time simply to recover from a gruelling half season of football.

Harris, the two-time CFL rushing leader, will be back in the lineup when Winnipeg (9-3) plays the Alouettes (6-5) in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

"Extremely fired up. It’s been close to a month before I’ll be playing live hits in a live game. Sitting and watching has taught me a lot and I can’t wait to get back out there," he said. "I’m just motivated to get back out there now and just show what more I can do with the next six weeks and get us into the playoffs."

The Bombers lost the first game to the Roughriders 19-17 in the Labour Day classic at Mosaic Stadium, only to put forth one of their most complete efforts a week later in a 35-10 dismantling of their Prairie rival at IG Field. Winnipeg remains in first place in the West Division, two points ahead of Saskatchewan and the Calgary Stampeders, both 8-4.

Despite missing two games, Harris still leads the CFL in rushing with 908 yards on 141 carries. He’s been arguably the best player in the league this season, which, following the positive drug test, has created some debate as to whether he should be ineligible for any year-end awards.

"I would hope not, but people are going to do what they’re going to do. At the end of the day, I know the truth and people are going to say what they want to say or think what they want to think," Harris said. "But at the end of the day, I’m moving forward and my play will show who the real Andrew is and I’m just going forward that way."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @jeffkhamilton