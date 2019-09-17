Harris taking steps to clear his name

Keep reading free:
Already have an account? Log in here »
Keep reading free:
Already have an account? Log in here »
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Keep reading free:
Already have an account? Log in here »
Keep reading free:
Already have an account? Log in here »
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris has taken the first steps to clear his name and improve his reputation after news of his failed drug test became public last month.
Harris tested positive for the anabolic steroid metandienone, which is a banned substance in the CFL, following a urine test taken on July 12. He was handed a two-game suspension when a re-test from the same sample came back positive weeks later.
The 32-year-old Winnipegger has claimed his innocence from the beginning, suggesting the banned substance came from a contaminated men’s supplement he bought at a local health store. He was back practising Tuesday for the first time since his suspension.
"It’s (the supplement) been shipped away (for testing) and I’m just waiting to hear back," Harris said afterwards. "Again, it’s like a needle in a haystack, but I’m doing everything I can to get some answers."
Harris, who is known for his jovial presence with reporters, instead spoke softly for much of his session with the media.
"It’s been a tough few months for sure, from both sides of things. I think I’ve had a lot of positive support, though, from fans, family, people that have been along with me through my journey and a lot of random people that I don’t even know," he said.
"But overall it’s been extremely tough, but I’m just looking forward to moving forward now and getting back out there with my teammates."
Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said he saw a noticeable edge to his starting running back on Tuesday.
"He’s pissed off. He’s not in any mood to chat and he’s not just going to exchange pleasantries. He’s angry," O’Shea said.
"I’m sure that will turn into something productive for him."
For others, including quarterback Chris Streveler, it was much of the same from Harris: a competitive player carrying a lifelong chip on his shoulder.
"He always plays with fire. I don’t really expect anything different from him," Streveler said."He was definitely a little fired up from practice. He was running around pretty hard and I could tell he was really excited to be back. I’m really excited for him but he always plays extremely hard. That’s not something that I ever question."
With Harris sidelined, the Bombers played back-to-back games against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, splitting the mini-series.
Harris said the added time he would have spent preparing for the games against the Roughriders was used to further his research on the ways supplements are contaminated. He’s hoping the tests will provide some clarity to his situation, but likened the chances of getting back his preferred results to "finding a needle in a haystack." Still, he holds out hope.
"There’s tons of stories, there’s tons of articles, there’s tons of stories like this. It happens. It’s more common than I even thought," he said.
"I’m not exactly sure, exactly what it is, but like I said I’m doing my best to get some answers. But for the most part, I’m just trying to get it behind me and move forward."
Harris also helped his daughter with the first week of school, while using some of the down time simply to recover from a gruelling half season of football.
Harris, the two-time CFL rushing leader, will be back in the lineup when Winnipeg (9-3) plays the Alouettes (6-5) in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.
"Extremely fired up. It’s been close to a month before I’ll be playing live hits in a live game. Sitting and watching has taught me a lot and I can’t wait to get back out there," he said. "I’m just motivated to get back out there now and just show what more I can do with the next six weeks and get us into the playoffs."
The Bombers lost the first game to the Roughriders 19-17 in the Labour Day classic at Mosaic Stadium, only to put forth one of their most complete efforts a week later in a 35-10 dismantling of their Prairie rival at IG Field. Winnipeg remains in first place in the West Division, two points ahead of Saskatchewan and the Calgary Stampeders, both 8-4.
Despite missing two games, Harris still leads the CFL in rushing with 908 yards on 141 carries. He’s been arguably the best player in the league this season, which, following the positive drug test, has created some debate as to whether he should be ineligible for any year-end awards.
"I would hope not, but people are going to do what they’re going to do. At the end of the day, I know the truth and people are going to say what they want to say or think what they want to think," Harris said. "But at the end of the day, I’m moving forward and my play will show who the real Andrew is and I’m just going forward that way."
jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca
Twitter: @jeffkhamilton
Jeff Hamilton
Multimedia producer
After a slew of injuries playing hockey that included breaks to the wrist, arm, and collar bone; a tear of the medial collateral ligament in both knees; as well as a collapsed lung, Jeff figured it was a good idea to take his interest in sports off the ice and in to the classroom.
Updated on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 6:01 PM CDT: Adds pullquote
September 18, 2019 at 7:04 AM: Added to Bombers home page.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.