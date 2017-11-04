Hellebuyck's performance squandered in Jets' OT loss to Canadiens

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hellebuyck made 45 saves as the Jets (7-3-3) — badly outplayed for the first 40 minutes — scored a pair goals in the third period and then gave up two.

The Jets earned a point in a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, as Max Pacioretty scored at 3:07 of the extra session.

Another superb goaltending performance by Connor Hellebuyck was pretty much squandered by the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Winnipeg blue-liner Tyler Myers cross-checked Alex Galchenyuk, giving the Habs a 4-on-3 man advantage.

Nikolaj Ehlers, with his eighth of the year, and captain Blake Wheeler, scored in the third period.

The Central Division club is 5-0-3 in its last seven contests.

Montreal defenceman Jeff Petry evened the game with just 4:44 left in the third period on a shot from well out, with Andrew Shaw causing havoc in front of Hellebuyck

Shaw was a thorn in the hosts' side all night, scoring two goals of his own, including one where he stripped the puck from Hellebuyck's mitt and swatted it in.

Patrik Laine fired his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg, while Andrew Copp scored his second, tying the game 2-2 late in the middle period.

Winnipeg was outshot 17-8 in the first period and 16-4 in the second. The Habs attacked in waves but were stymied time and time again by Hellebuyck, who is 7-0-2 this year.

Noticeably absent was the dogged pursuit of the puck the Jets demonstrated in recent victories over the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Without that quickness, the Jets were in survival mode for the first 40 minutes, forced to take five minor penalties while relying on the solid play of their 24-year-old netminder.

Montreal's No.1, Carey Price, is out with a lower-body injury, so former Jets goalie Al Montoya filled in. He finished with 19 saves.

Things had not been going well for Montreal (5-8-1), which occupies the basement in the Atlantic Division and is just 2-6-0 on the road. The Canadiens had posted back-to-back victories over the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators but took a step back with uninspired 6-3 defeat to the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minn., two nights ago.

Hellebuyck turned aside 17 shots including five on an early Montreal man advantage. He stopped Pacioretty from in tight, blocked a pair of hard point drives from Shea Weber and then slid across to prevent Galchenyuk's quick shot from getting past.

The Jets hit paydirt on their first power-play chance as Laine grabbed a puck that was bobbled by Wheeler and snapped a shot past Montoya midway through the period.

Blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov was handed a penalty for roughing up Shaw late in the first, and the pesky winger tipped in the tying goal 10 seconds later.

Shaw walks a fine line as an NHL agitator, most often effectively aggressive but at times bordering on foolish. He got away with some shenanigans early in the middle frame, swatting the puck out of Hellebuyck's mitt and then knocking it in after a scramble in front.

Ehlers botched a great chance to net the equalizer when he misfired from close range after a brilliant feed from Laine. But on the very next shfit Copp tied things after a savvy play from Brandon Tanev, who won a puck battle behind the cage, faked a move to his right and flipped a pass to his linemate alone at the other post.

Ehlers rifled a quick shot over Montoya early in the final period on the power-play, and then Wheeler burst down the left side and tucked a goal to make it 4-2 — setting up the Canadiens' comeback.

Winnipeg practises Sunday at noon and then flies to Dallas late in the day. The Jets meet the Stars on Monday night and then pay their first visit-ever to the entertainment capital of the world Friday where they'll battle the upstart Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The three-game road swing wraps up Saturday in Glendale against the lowly Arizona Coyotes.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

Read more by Jason Bell.