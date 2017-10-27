Hendricks delivers in Pittsburgh, Jets move on to Columbus

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The Jets will be hoping for more of the same when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight (6 p.m., TSN3, TSN 1290).

The 36-year-old Hendricks, signed as a unrestricted free agent in the off-season, blocked a three shots and won seven of 10 draws during 8:57 of ice time. His savvy contributions were crucial against a vaunted Pittsburgh power play. The Penguins didn't score in four chances and Hendricks, who was on the ice for 4:11 of penalty-killing duty, was a big reason the Jets came out with a point in a 2-1 overtime loss.

COLUMBUS — Matt Hendricks missed seven games with a lower-body injury but when the Winnipeg Jets finally got the veteran centre into their lineup Thursday night, he came just as advertised.

His game was simple but effective.

Hendricks' efforts were all the more important with three other Winnipeg centres struggling in the faceoff circle. Mark Scheifele won only six of 20 draws, Andrew Copp was two-of-seven and Bryan Little went nine-for-20.

"That’s like a roller-coaster ride all season," Hendricks said after Thursday's game. "You have good nights, you have off nights. My goal is to stay above that 50 per cent. Tonight, my wingers and my defencemen did a heck of a job helping me out on those 50-50 pucks."

He had an appreciative audience in the Winnipeg net.

"I thought he was really good," said goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who won his first four starts of the season before losing in Pittsburgh. "He played his role perfectly and when I say his role, I mean he’s a big presence out there. And he calms things down and controls the game."

From the outset, the Jets have touted Hendricks as a steadying veteran presence in their locker room, but getting him into a game was difficult after an injury in training camp.

"I’ve had a lot of practice time," said Hendricks. "The conditioning is where I want it to be. The timing isn’t perfect. In terms of faceoffs, I’ve worked a lot with (assistant coach) Todd Woodcroft and the other centremen in practice. After the first 20 minutes (Thursday) I started to feel a little bit more comfortable out there. It’s a fast-paced game."

Neither the Jets (4-3-1) nor the Blue Jackets (5-3-0) skated this morning.

The Blue Jackets, who beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 at home Wednesday, have been tough on the Jets lately, including a 5-2 drubbing Oct. 17.

Hellebuyck, who improved his goals-against average to 2.31 and save percentage to .931 despite Thursday's loss, is expected to get a rest tonight, the second half of the club's first of nine scheduled back-to-backs.

In his place, Steve Mason should get the call. Mason has yet to win a game in a Winnipeg uniform, posting a 5.98 goals-against average and a .846 save percentage in three starts.

"Not bad way to start the road trip," said Maurice. "We’ve got to go into Columbus and make amends for our last game and play a quicker game and keep it going."

Added Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan: "I thought it was a hard-fought game. They're a good team. They can skate, they have good size and they're tough in the battle areas."

After a six-day break between games, Maurice would like a sharper team in the offensive zone today after firing 31 shots at Penguins ace Matt Murray.

"We had a bunch of two-on-ones where we were forcing it into his pads or didn’t make some plays," said Maurice. "I thought we were a little slow with the finish to our offence. Part of that was we were a little slow with the decision to shoot or pass. Just get it off your stick quickly, one way or another."

