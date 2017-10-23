Hendricks, Lowry, Kulikov could be back in Jets lineup against Pens Thursday

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Matt Hendricks, working his way back from a pre-season injury suffered while blocking a shot, looks to be ready to return in time for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Some roster decisions are looming for the Winnipeg Jets.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Dmitry Kulikov at Winnipeg Jets practice, Monday.

"What he has, we don’t have a lot of. Now he’s going to have to fight like every other player to stay in the lineup every single night. But if he’s healthy I’m going to find a way to get him in," Maurice said.

And that spells trouble for at least one player currently on the roster. Once Hendricks is activated off the injured reserve list, the Jets will have to send someone down to the Manitoba Moose to stay at the 23-player maximum.

Adam Lowry is also nearing a return from the IR, meaning two moves may be necessary. The centre has missed the past three games but skated Monday on his own. Maurice said he may join Tuesday's full practice.

Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov is also expected back from injury as early as Thursday, although he wasn’t placed on IR, so that wouldn’t impact the numbers.

Once Hendricks, Lowry and Kulikov are all back, the Jets will be carrying two goalies, eight defencemen and 15 forwards. Mathieu Perreault, expected to miss at least three more weeks, would be the only remaining player on the injured list.

It may be early, but the Central Division is already shaping up to be a major force this season.

A quick glimpse at the NHL standings shows all seven teams are currently at or above .500. No other division can make that claim.

St. Louis, who many expected to take a step back due to injuries, is off to an impressive 6-2-1 start. Chicago is right behind them, showing no signs of slowing down at 5-2-2. A revamped Dallas has come out strong at 5-3-0, while Stanley Cup finalist Nashville is at 4-3-1. Colorado seems to have put last year’s nightmare season behind them and are 4-4-0, while Minnesota has started 2-2-2.

"We would expect that, straight through. No easy nights," Maurice said Monday.

The expected tough battle makes divisional games so important. Winnipeg has played just one so far, the 4-3 win last Friday against Minnesota.

Last year the Jets were an impressive 19-8-2 in their own division and still missed the playoffs by seven points.

"We’ve played well there, for whatever that’s worth. Last year is last year, but we have some comfort against these teams," said Maurice. "It’s going to be a grinder."

At least two NHL teams are in need of immediate goaltending help. And you wonder if Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff might be fielding calls these days about Michael Hutchinson.

The Vegas Golden Knights are now without their top two netminders in Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban due to injury. And the Pittsburgh Penguins just put back-up Antti Niemi on waivers Monday after his terrible start to the season, including a 7.50 goals-against average and .797 save percentage.

Hutchinson lost his NHL job once the Jets signed Steve Mason to partner with Connor Hellebuyck. He’s currently splitting duties on the Moose with Eric Comrie and is off to a nice start, sporting a 2-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and .918 SV%.

The Jets would love to get Comrie more starts with the Moose, and they also have prospect Jamie Phillips waiting in the wings for a promotion from the ECHL, where he was an all-star last year.

Winnipeg risked losing Hutchinson for nothing when they placed him on waivers near the end of training camp. You’d have to think Cheveldayoff would jump at the chance to get something — even a draft pick or prospect — if it made sense.

Speaking of Vegas, they’ve opened many eyes around the league with a 6-1-0 start to their inaugural season.

But Maurice said Monday he’s not surprised that coach Gerard Gallant is getting the most out of his troops.

"There’s more to that than just hard work. They have a pretty good structure of a group in terms of having the roles filled for what they need. And they’re quick," he said. "I’ve watched them play a few games. They’ve earned their wins."

