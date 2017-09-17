Herd hammered by Dinos

The Bisons were outplayed in all phases of the game and lost 76-17. The Dinos, who are the highest-scoring team in the nation, proved to be as good as advertised, as 76 points are the second-most points allowed by a Bisons football team in school history. Seventy-eight points are the most allowed in a game, in a 78-54 loss to Calgary in 2012.

Saturday’s contest at Investors Group Field with the No. 3-ranked Calgary Dinos was the most discouraging loss of them all.

The Bisons started the season as the 10th-ranked team in the nation. But after three weeks, the Black and Gold sit at the bottom of the Canada West conference with an 0-3 record.

"I actually thought that we played reasonably well with who I believe is the best team in the country," head coach Brian Dobie said. "But it was a lack of discipline and a lack of trust. There were so many missed assignments."

Midway through the first quarter, the Bisons led 3-2. But in the final 90 seconds of the first, the Herd began to fall apart.

The Dinos went up 10-3 with 1:14 left in the opening frame after a one-yard rushing touchdown by backup quarterback Josiah Joseph and a successful two-point convert. The play that broke the floodgates open happened moments later, when Bisons quarterback Theo Deezar was hit and fumbled with 42 seconds left. Calgary’s Boston Rowe picked it up and ran 11 yards for the touchdown to make it a 17-3 game before the first-quarter whistle.

Calgary poured it on in the second quarter with 29 unanswered points.

The Bisons started the second quarter with a quick two-and-out before having a punt blocked. The Dinos then moved the ball to the red zone, where running back Robert Stewart scored on a five-yard rush with 12:12 remaining in the first half to increase the lead to 24-3. Despite the score of the game, Calgary opted to go for an onside kick, which they recovered. Quarterback Adam Sinagra connected with Michael Klukas on a 30-yard pass on the very next play. Calgary then chose to go for two once again and converted. They added two more touchdowns in the half, one of which came off of another Deezar fumble. Deezar was taken out of the game towards the end of the second quarter for one drive, but Dobie put him back in on the next one after backup Julian Wytinck failed to move the ball. Calgary led 46-3 after two quarters.

"I thought we played with them physically — that wasn’t the issue. But they were such a mature and disciplined team. They’re seasoned team and a proven winner that knows how to win," Dobie said.

Outside of a couple of nice plays by star running back Jamel Lyles, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the second half was no better for the home team.

Deezar, who’s in his fourth year with the team, continued to struggle. He turned the ball over three times in the second half, including an interception that was returned 62 yards for a touchdown midway through the final quarter. But despite the poor play of Deezar, Dobie decided to stick with his starting quarterback for the entire game. Deezar finished the game 11 of 30 for 141 yards, two interceptions, three fumbles and was sacked seven times.

"(Deezar) is in a tough situation. He didn’t want to come out of the game, he wanted to play. Right or wrong, we weren’t going to give him an out. It’s part of the experience," Dobie said.

Calgary never took its foot off the gas, as it added 20 points in the final quarter. Lyles, who finished the game with 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns, said despite the lopsided score, he believes the Bisons can compete with Calgary.

"In every situation, I’m a guy who believes in second chances and coming back because there’s been multiple times where I’ve been down before in other seasons and came back on top," Lyles said.

"It’s going to come down to the hard work we put in practice in the coming weeks. I definitely have 100 per cent confidence in these boys."

The Bisons will try to get their first win of the season Saturday as they hit the road to take on the Regina Rams (1-1) at Mosaic Stadium.

