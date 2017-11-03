Heynckes at home with Bayern

Then Bayern were trounced by Paris Saint-Germain. Ancelotti was sacked and Heynckes offered a contract until the end of the season. He accepted, saying he would not have come out of retirement for “any other club in the world.” That club hasn’t dropped a point since.

And he likely didn’t until as recently as the third week of September, when Bayern drew at home to Wolfsburg. By then the Bundesliga champions had already lost 2-0 at Hoffenheim, and rumours that manager Carlo Ancelotti had alienated a key group of players — among them Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng — were becoming increasingly loud and likely.

A week later, the then-68-year-old’s Bavarian giants beat Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal to complete a remarkable treble. Three days after that, he retired. The following January, he was named FIFA world coach of the year. It was fitting recognition of an outstanding career in club management. While eschewing the “finality” of saying “never,” he admitted he had no intention of returning to work in football.

Jupp Heynckes last faced Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League Final — a match his Bayern Munich side won 2-1 at Wembley.

So what has he done? Why, with the same group of players that struggled under Ancelotti, has he brought about such a quick turnaround and taken Bayern to the top of the Bundesliga standings for the first time this season?

Quite simply, he has merely picked up where he left off in 2013.

Tactically, this has meant the 4-2-3-1 formation that served Heynckes so well in his third stint as Bayern boss has been templated and set to mould for the remainder of the campaign. Experiments with three at the back have been abandoned and, crucially, Javi Martinez has been returned to the centre of the park. Used mostly as a defender by both Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola — Heynckes’ initial successor — the Spaniard excelled alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger during the treble-winning season, and is once again being deployed as a shield in front of the back-line.

"Since he’s been playing in midfield, we have improved our stability and the quality of our whole defensive work," remarked Heynckes, following Bayern’s 2-1 midweek win at Celtic.

In his press conference ahead of today’s showdown with Dortmund, he shed further light on his success, explaining that training rhythm, intensity and communication — "giving each player the self-esteem that matters to them" — were to credit for the team’s five wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Those communicative skills were put to work during the week, as Heynckes considered how to manage Robert Lewandowski, who had sustained a minor muscle injury. In the end, he decided to just listen to the striker’s concerns about fixture congestion and training intensity, and offer him a rest against Celtic in the Champions League.

"He is an intelligent young player, and he knew if he kept playing, he could have suffered a more serious muscle injury," said the 72-year-old, adding that the player Bundesliga.com recently styled "the most famous Pole since Frederic Chopin" would be fit to start at the Westfalenstadion.

The thing is, at 29, Lewandowski isn’t exactly a "young" player, even if he remains in the prime of his career. And if he seems younger than he is, it’s likely down to fellow attackers Ribery and Robben — 34 and 33, respectively — being closer to their own retirements than their primes.

For Ancelotti, the plan was always to coax just one more year out of the pair, to win a sixth-successive title for the club, and contend in the Champions League before welcoming new figures to the core of the team next summer. With the likes of James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule already part of a rebuild, the thought was that the process could continue through another couple of transfer windows.

It still will, but only after the embarrassment of Ancelotti’s exit. Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and president Uli Hoeness, misread the aging and evolution of Bayern’s squad. Because of that, they presented Ancelotti with an impossible scenario.

To that end, Heynckes is basically their emergency mechanic, their fix-it man. And he’ll make it work for a few months. He’ll likely even win a trophy or two.

In tactics, style and attitude, the Bayern Munich team that faces Borussia Dortmund today will bear some resemblance to the one that prevailed at Wembley 41/2 years ago. That’s thanks to Heynckes.

But the club he has served so well simply can’t keep coming back to him. At some point — and soon — they’ll have to make the difficult squad decisions that should have been made by now.

Today, however, and for the rest of the season, Heynckes will be on hand to extend the current side’s legacy just a little bit longer. And to be thanked.

