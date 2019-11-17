Crusaders defence shuts down Trojans

“Nothing like it. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” St. Paul’s linebacker Nathan Carabatsakis said. “It’s crazy ’cause last year I remember they beat us and rushed the field. And now, we got to do it to them. Revenge feels great.”

Led by a dynamic performance from their defence, St. Paul’s shut out Vincent Massey en route to a 22-0 win. It was only the second time this year St. Paul’s held an opponent to zero points.

For the fourth time in five years, St. Paul’s and the Vincent Massey Trojans were the final two teams standing, playing in the championship game for the WHSFL’s Division 1 trophy — the ANAVETS Bowl. Last year, the Trojans were victorious, but in the latest chapter of this rivalry, it was the Crusaders who prevailed.

Crusaders defenders create a turnover against Vincent Massey Trojans QB Jordan Hanslip.(David Lipnowski / Winnipeg Free Press)

Both teams fumbled on their first possessions and the first quarter ended scoreless.

The scoring didn’t open until the final minute of the half when Vincent Massey was backed up in their own end and decided to concede a safety. The decision backfired, as St. Paul’s would receive the ball with 58 seconds left and they made the most of the opportunity. St. Paul’s quarterback Te Jessie marched the team down the field, capping off the drive by hitting Zach Wynne‚ who had a WHSFL record of 11 touchdown receptions this season, for a score to give the Crusaders a 9-0 advantage at half.

In the third quarter, Jessie was back at it again, this time scoring on a rushing touchdown with three minutes left in the third to give St. Paul’s a 15-0 lead. The Vincent Massey offence continued to stall in the fourth quarter, as they turned the ball over on downs on their own 17-yard line with four minutes left in the game. Two plays later, Jessie ran in for another touchdown to put the final nail in the coffin and make it a 22-0 score.

"They played a heck of a game," Jessie said of his team’s defence. "Our defence was definitely our strong point. We rode them the whole season and the offence chipped in today."

While the defence stole the show, St. Paul’s head coach Stacy Dainard said you have to give some credit to their quarterback. In the second half, Jessie tormented Vincent Massey with his running ability and he didn’t let them back into the game with any costly turnovers.

St. Paul's Crusaders take down Vincent Massey Trojans Ishe Matangaplay (9) during first half action.(David Lipnowski / Winnipeg Free Press)

"Absolutely, he did well," Dainard said. "Obviously, we had a little bit of turnover trouble, but he’s a heck of a ball carrier and a heck of a quarterback. We wanted to keep the ball in his hands as much as possible."

On the other hand, Vincent Massey quarterback Jordan Hanslip didn’t have quite as much fun as Jessie did on Saturday night. Hanslip was hit early and often by the St. Paul’s defence, and his receivers didn’t do him many favours as they had several crucial drops. It was the second time this season the Crusaders defence smothered Vincent Massey, as St. Paul’s beat them 22-2 in Week 4. The Crusaders finished the regular season in a three-way tie for first in the Potter conference at 6-1, while the Trojans went 5-2 and finished first in the Gustafson conference.

"Well, I think a good opponent brings out your best," Dainard said when asked how his team managed to shut Vincent Massey down in both games.

"They certainly are a good opponent. They’re a great opponent. Our veteran group, on defence in particular, (especially) our linebackers, were really excited to be playing them in Week 4 and again in the finals here and our coaches did a great job at coaching them up."

For seniors like Jessie and Carabatsakis, there’s no better way to end a high school football career than by winning a championship.

"We came into this game thinking we were going to win and we came out winning," Jessie said.

St. Paul’s has now won the Division 1 title 11 times in their school’s history.

