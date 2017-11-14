Hockey was 'hard' for Laine two weeks ago... now it 'feels like a lot of fun'

"Maybe not 100 per cent but it’s getting higher all the time," Laine said this morning. "It feels like hockey — it isn’t getting easier, I mean — but it feels like a lot of fun."

Does he feel like his confidence is back after busting out of a four-game goal drought?

The Jets' sophomore right-winger scored a goal in each of the next five games and now has nine goals in 16 games to begin the season.

It has been 12 days since Patrik Laine delivered his "feels like hockey is really hard right now" speech to a group of reporters, and the 19-year-old Finn has made the game look much easier.

It has been 12 days since Patrik Laine delivered his "feels like hockey is really hard right now" speech to a group of reporters, and the 19-year-old Finn has made the game look much easier.

The Jets' sophomore right-winger scored a goal in each of the next five games and now has nine goals in 16 games to begin the season.

Does he feel like his confidence is back after busting out of a four-game goal drought?

"Maybe not 100 per cent but it’s getting higher all the time," Laine said this morning. "It feels like hockey — it isn’t getting easier, I mean — but it feels like a lot of fun."

The Jets host the Arizona Coyotes at Bell MTS Place tonight (7 p.m., TSN 3, TSN 1290) after beating the NHL cellar dwellers 4-1 in the desert Saturday in the first half of a home-and-home.

Laine has been trying to shoot more, accounting for five or more shots in three of the last five games. He also scored in his lone shot against the Stars in Dallas on Nov. 6. Three of the five goals have come on the power play.

"Yeah, it’s still goals," said Laine. "It’s always nice to score, even if it is a power-play goal. That’s a huge part of our game that we need to get the power play on the level that we need. It’s been so good so far."

Laine prefers to shoot himself out of a slump.

"I just like to shoot a lot," he said. "That’s the key. Because if you’re not shooting, you’re not scoring. I try to shoot a lot after the four-game streak that I had and I’ve scored in five consecutive games — so just try to shoot often."

Jets head coach Paul Maurice grinned when asked to comment on Laine's emergence after the dry spell.

"I think my answer (then) was he’s smarter than all of us," said Maurice. "I think he had that whole thing, I’m not saying scripted, but he puts pressure on himself because I think he enjoys it in some ways. He’s hard on himself. Kind of, filleting himself in front of the world there, the hockey world, somehow gets him going, somehow drives him more...

"So when he’s not playing well, he’s angry and grumpy. And then he played a little harder, so he gets a little bit snarly out there in that (Dallas) game and things start to go for him. Now he’s in that mood, right? That line has been… there’s a place for improvement for that line and he’s part of that. It’s not all roses yet. But he can score every night if he’d like. We’re good with it."

Laine has heard the concerns about his line's production, Winnipeg's No. 2 unit, but didn't sound worried that he and linemates Nikolaj Ehlers and Bryan Little have fallen short of their potential.

Little has only one goal in 16 games while Ehlers has eight, but is scoreless in three and has only one in his previous five games.

"I think we have three really good guys on our line so we just need to be more simple, get pucks in deep and try to move a lot in the zone," said Laine. "I think we’ve tried to dangle our way through and that’s not the way you want to play. I think the key is we need to be more simple on the ice."

NOTEWORTHY: Maurice confirmed he will go with Connor Hellebuyck in net tonight. Arizona will counter with Antti Raanta... Shawn Matthias, who took a shot off an ankle in Monday's practice, was full speed in today's pre-game skate and will be in the lineup tonight... the Coyotes dealt goaltender Louis Domingue to the Tampa Bay Lightning today for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.