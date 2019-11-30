Black-&-blue line loses Kulikov

LOS ANGELES — The Winnipeg Jets were forced to shuffle their roster on Saturday after losing yet another defenceman to injury.

Dmitry Kulikov absorbed a big hit in the first period of Friday’s 3-0 win in Anaheim and left the game. He didn’t play Saturday night in Los Angeles as the Jets wrapped up a three-game California road trip, and head coach Paul Maurice said further evaluation will be needed once they return home on Sunday.

Carl Dahlstrom came into the lineup against the Kings following 13 consecutive healthy scratches. And Cameron Schilling was summoned from the Manitoba Moose to provide some extra insurance as a seventh defenceman.

Schilling, 31, has four goals and seven assists in 11 games with the Moose this year. He played in four games for the Jets last season, registering an assist. This likely would have been a good opportunity for Sami Niku to earn a promotion, but he’s currently battling an upper-body ailment with the Moose, and missed Friday’s game in Grand Rapids.