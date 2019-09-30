October 1, 2019

Cheveldayoff talks about Laine, Connor and Byfuglien

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff met with the media to talk about signing Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor over the last few days and the status of Dustin Byfuglien.

