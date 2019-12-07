Eleven-year-old goalie gets pointers from Jets

Kylan has battled cancer and is now in remission.

Kylan, an 11-year-old goalie in the Seven Oaks Minor League system, spent some time with the Jets on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. He received some pointers from goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit, and then stared down the likes of forward Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.

The young Winnipegger wanted to face the Jets' top shooters one on one, and his wish was granted by The Dream Factory and the NHL team.

Kylan Jackson's wish would make most NHL goalies shudder.

Kylan Jackson (centre) gets tips from Laurent Brossoit (left) and Connor Hellebuyck during Saturday's Dream Factory event at Bell MTS Place. (Jason Bell/Winnipeg Free Press)

Kylan has battled cancer and is now in remission.

The Dream Factory works to brighten the lives and encourage hope for children and young adults who brave life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, or who suffer from severe disabilities, by granting their wishes.

Connor said he and his teammates were thrilled to help make a special memory for Kylan, after the team’s regular practice.

"Especially around the holidays, too, that's what it's all about. Seeing him and his reaction, I mean, we were all little kids ourselves, so it's gotta be a surreal moment for him and it's cool for us, too," said Connor, who has 11 goals in 29 games and is on pace for a third-straight 30-goal season.

"It really puts things into perspective how many families go through struggles like this. Every little bit we can do helps. We're so privileged to do what we do, so it's always nice to give back."

The Jets make their annual holiday visit to the Children's Rehab Centre on Monday.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca