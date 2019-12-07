Eleven-year-old goalie gets pointers from Jets

Kylan Jackson's wish would make most NHL goalies shudder.
The young Winnipegger wanted to face the Jets' top shooters one on one, and his wish was granted by The Dream Factory and the NHL team.
Kylan, an 11-year-old goalie in the Seven Oaks Minor League system, spent some time with the Jets on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. He received some pointers from goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit, and then stared down the likes of forward Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor.
Kylan has battled cancer and is now in remission.
The Dream Factory works to brighten the lives and encourage hope for children and young adults who brave life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, or who suffer from severe disabilities, by granting their wishes.
Connor said he and his teammates were thrilled to help make a special memory for Kylan, after the team’s regular practice.
"Especially around the holidays, too, that's what it's all about. Seeing him and his reaction, I mean, we were all little kids ourselves, so it's gotta be a surreal moment for him and it's cool for us, too," said Connor, who has 11 goals in 29 games and is on pace for a third-straight 30-goal season.
"It really puts things into perspective how many families go through struggles like this. Every little bit we can do helps. We're so privileged to do what we do, so it's always nice to give back."
The Jets make their annual holiday visit to the Children's Rehab Centre on Monday.
jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca
Jason Bell
Assistant sports editor
Jason Bell wanted to be a lawyer when he was a kid. The movie The Paper Chase got him hooked on the idea of law school and, possibly, falling in love with someone exactly like Lindsay Wagner (before she went all bionic).
Updated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 5:20 PM CST: Minor edits
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.