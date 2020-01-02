January 2, 2020

Jets expect to see a style change with Leafs in town

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 01/2/2020 1:23 PM | Comments:

The Winnipeg Jets, losers of three of their last four games, are planning to reprise their winning formula from Tuesday's 7-4 triumph in Denver when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Bell MTS Place.

"It's kind of a tough stretch the last five, six games," said Jets right-winger Patrik Laine following Thursday's morning skate. "Played some good hockey but just couldn't get more points... Hopefully we can play the same way tonight and we need to because they have a really good team."

Veteran blue-liner Carl Dahlstrom, who hasn't played since Dec. 3, will draw back into the Jets lineup.

After three consecutive games against bruising Central Division foes, Laine expects to see a style change with the Leafs in town.

"I think it's kind of the Eastern Conference game — they have a lot of skill guys, a lot of quickness, good sticks — it's probably the same game as Carolina and Montreal," said Laine, whose club has won only twice in its previous six games.

Meanwhile, Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced that defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will be out at least a month with a lower-body injury, suffered after blocking a shot. Maurice added the ailment is unrelated to any of Beaulieu's previous injuries.

"He's been itching to get in," said Maurice.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

PROJECTED LINES AND PAIRINGS

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor-Mark Scheifele-Patrik Laine

Nikolaj Ehlers-Blake Wheeler-Jack Roslovic

Gabriel Bourque-Adam Lowry-Mathieu Perreault

Jansen Harkins-Nick Shore-Mason Appleton

Josh Morrissey-Tucker Poolman

Luca Sbisa-Neal Pionk

Anthony Bitetto-Carl Dahlstrom

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot-John Tavares-William Nylander

Pierre Engvall-Jason Spezza-Kasperi Kapanen

Mason Marchment-Adam Brooks-Frederick Gauthier

Morgan Reilly-Tyson Barrie

Martin Marincin-Justin Holl

Travis Dermott-Cody Ceci

