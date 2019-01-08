January 10, 2019

Winnipeg
-11° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Record: 27 – 13 – 2

Winnipeg Jets Logo

Winnipeg Jets (27 – 13 – 2)

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Jets have to shut down high-flying line or risk triggering Avalanche tonight

Jeff Hamilton By: Jeff Hamilton
Posted: 01/8/2019 3:15 PM | Comments:

The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a two-game homestand tonight against a familiar foe in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets (26-13-2; 54 points) are second in the Central Division, six points up on the third-place Avalanche (20-14-8; 48 points). The Nashville Predators (26-15-3; 55 points) currently occupy the top spot, with a one-point edge on Winnipeg but have played three more games.

Winnipeg is fresh off a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars Monday night, which was only its second win in the last five games. Jets coach Paul Maurice viewed the victory over the Stars as a step in the right direction, but cautioned that another strong outing will be needed against the Avalanche.

Special attention will be given to Colorado’s impressive line of centre Nathan MacKinnon and wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. The trio has combined for 69 goals this season, and together tallied eight points in a 6-1 win over the Rangers Friday.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Join free for 30 days

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

The Colorado Avalanche's top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog have combined for 69 goals this season. (David Becker / The Associated Press files)</p>

The Colorado Avalanche's top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog have combined for 69 goals this season. (David Becker / The Associated Press files)

The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a two-game homestand tonight against a familiar foe in the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets (26-13-2; 54 points) are second in the Central Division, six points up on the third-place Avalanche (20-14-8; 48 points). The Nashville Predators (26-15-3; 55 points) currently occupy the top spot, with a one-point edge on Winnipeg but have played three more games.

Winnipeg is fresh off a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars Monday night, which was only its second win in the last five games. Jets coach Paul Maurice viewed the victory over the Stars as a step in the right direction, but cautioned that another strong outing will be needed against the Avalanche.

Special attention will be given to Colorado’s impressive line of centre Nathan MacKinnon and wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. The trio has combined for 69 goals this season, and together tallied eight points in a 6-1 win over the Rangers Friday.

"It's just the extreme parts of that top line, that speed in the middle with MacKinnon. They all have great hands. You've got the grit and good veteran presence of Landeskog and, of course, the Rantanen fellow moves the puck just like Blake (Wheeler) does," Maurice said. "It's just so very similar to our Mark Scheifele line. The difference is Kyle Connor's got a little different kind of speed maybe than Landeskog does. Landeskog's a little bit heavier body, but they're very, very similar."

The victory over the Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak for the Avalanche. Colorado has been streaky this year but hasn’t dropped off much in the standings because all teams in the Central have battled with their play at times.

MacKinnon, who has 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 42 games, noted a slight shift in the Central, adding every team has had their slumps this year.

"I just don’t think it’s been as dominant as it used to be. When I first came into the league all seven teams were kind of in a playoff spot, or close to a playoff spot. It’s not weaker, just teams are in droughts and lower in the standings. It’s been different," he said.

MacKinnon was unusually candid when addressing the Jets. He considers them among the best teams in the league and a major challenge for his club as they try to regain their footing. They’re currently 0-1 against Winnipeg, falling 5-2 at Bell MTS Place on Nov. 9.

"They’re so deep. They don’t have a weakness and that’s why they went to the conference finals last year," he said. "They’re one of the best teams in the league. We’re not as good as Winnipeg, but we can beat anyone any night. They’re a proven team and it’s going to be tough for us tonight."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca

twitter: @jeffkhamilton

Jeff Hamilton

Jeff Hamilton
Multimedia producer

After a slew of injuries playing hockey that included breaks to the wrist, arm, and collar bone; a tear of the medial collateral ligament in both knees; as well as a collapsed lung, Jeff figured it was a good idea to take his interest in sports off the ice and in to the classroom.

Read full biography

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup:

Goaltender:

Connor Hellebuyck

Forwards:

Kyle Connor-Mark Scheifele-Blake Wheeler

Patrik Laine-Bryan Little-Jack Roslovic

Mathieu Perreault-Adam Lowry-Brandon Tanev

Brendan Lemieux-Andrew Copp-Mason Appleton

Defensive pairings:

Josh Morrissey-Jacob Trouba

Ben Chiarot-Tyler Myers

Dmitry Kulikov-Joe Morrow

Related Items

Articles

Jets Scores

Powered by Sports Direct Inc.

Winnipeg Jets Logo

42

27 - 13 - 2

56

26

.667

145

119

3.45

2.83

29.5

80.6

32.3

32.5

51.3

GPGames Played

RECORDWins, Losses, and Overtime losses

POINTSTwo points per win, one point per overtime or shootout loss

ROWCombined regular and overtime (non-shootout) wins

P%Percentage of maximum total points earned

GFTotal goals for

GATotal goals against

GF/GPAverage goals for per game

GA/GPAverage goals against per game

PP%Successful power play percentage

PK%Successful penalty killing percentage

SHOTS/GPAverage shots taken per game

SA/GPAverage shots against per game

FOW%Percentage of faceoffs won

Minnesota Wild Logo

42

21 - 18 - 3

45

21

.536

119

117

2.83

2.79

21.3

83.7

31.5

29.5

50.7

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us