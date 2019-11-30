Jets shake up lineup to face off against Kings

As a result, the Jets have called up defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose. He will be the extra blue-liner tonight. No forward changes are planned, meaning Michael Spacek will be the scratch.

Laurent Brossoit gets the start in net for the Jets after Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the first two road victories. And Carl Dahlstrom returns after 13 straight games as a healthy scratch, taking the place of Dmitry Kulikov, who suffered an upper-body injury against the Ducks.

And they'll be icing a slightly different lineup than the one that beat San Jose 5-1 on Wednesday, then downed Anaheim 3-0 on Friday.

LOS ANGELES -- The Winnipeg Jets will try to cap off a perfect week in California when they face the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Staples Center.

LOS ANGELES — The Winnipeg Jets will try to cap off a perfect week in California when they face the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Staples Center.

And they'll be icing a slightly different lineup than the one that beat San Jose 5-1 on Wednesday, then downed Anaheim 3-0 on Friday.

Laurent Brossoit gets the start in net for the Jets after Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the first two road victories. And Carl Dahlstrom returns after 13 straight games as a healthy scratch, taking the place of Dmitry Kulikov, who suffered an upper-body injury against the Ducks.

As a result, the Jets have called up defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose. He will be the extra blue-liner tonight. No forward changes are planned, meaning Michael Spacek will be the scratch.

Want to get a head start on your day? Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

Winnipeg has gone 10-2-1 in November and will try to end what's already been a terrific month with another victory. The Jets are also looking to build on their 10-4-0 road record, and 16-9-1 overall record that has them currently sitting in second place in the Central Division.

"What we really like more than anything is just the compete level," coach Paul Maurice said following the optional morning skate.

Los Angeles is in the Western Conference basement 10-14-2, but the Jets would be wise not to take them lightly. The Kings skated into Bell MTS Place last month and came away with a hard-earned 3-2 win.

"We got out of the gate slow, they outshot and they just beat us," said Maurice. "These have always been close, hard, tight-checking games, especially in here. We'll get that tonight."

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikemcintyrewpg