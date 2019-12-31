Jets welcome Perreault back to the lineup tonight for game against Avalanche

DENVER — Mathieu Perreault returns to the lineup tonight as the Winnipeg Jets try to ring in the New Year with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Perreault, 31, has missed the past six games due to a concussion, and his team has gone just 1-4-1 in that span. He'll play on the third line with Adam Lowry and Gabriel Bourque.

"Try to come in and help the boys win a hockey game. It hasn't been as easy, so I just want to come in and help the boys out," Perreault said following the morning skate at Pepsi Center.

The Jets are in a tough stretch, having just lost two straight games to the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues coming out of the Christmas break (5-4 in overtime on Friday in Winnipeg, and 4-1 Sunday in St. Louis). They've slipped to the first wildcard playoff spot in the Western Conference.

"We've played good hockey the last two games that I've watched. I thought we gave ourselves a chance to win both games. It's not fun to watch. I want to be out there and help the guys, so hopefully I can do that today, bring energy in the room, bring energy on the ice," said Perreault.

Colorado has just one win in their last five games but remain in second in the Central Division, and second-overall in the conference behind only the Blues.

"We've got to prepare ourselves to be at our best. It's going to take everybody's best tonight to have a chance to win," said Perreault.

Forward Logan Shaw comes out of the lineup for the Jets to make room for Perreault. Mason Appleton will drop down to the fourth line tonight to play with Nick Shore and Jansen Harkins. Coach Paul Maurice indicated Harkins could also get a look on the line with Perreault and Lowry at some point.

Connor Hellebuyck will make a third straight start for the Jets, one day after being named an NHL All-Star along with centre Mark Scheifele.

No other lineup changes are expected, meaning Joona Luoto and Carl Dahlstrom will be the other healthy scratches.

The Jets fly home following the game and will take on Toronto at Bell MTS Place on Thursday, then hit the road for four more games in Minnesota, Montreal, Toronto and Boston.

mike.mcintyrre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikemcintyrewpg