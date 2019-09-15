Kulikov has key role in Jets' campaign

Dmitry Kulikov went from a potential buyout candidate in the off-season to a defenceman with a major role to play this season for the Winnipeg Jets.
The NHL team’s blue line is rather thin on experience, and Kulikov finds himself as the veteran of the group at training camp at the Iceplex. Kulikov’s former partner, Tyler Myers, is now with the Vancouver Canucks, Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers and Ben Chiarot signed with the Montreal Canadians.
Dustin Byfuglien remains out of action for the time being after asking for, and being granted a personal leave of absence late last week.
Kulikov, who averaged a career-low 15 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time per game during the 2018-19 campaign, said having to step up hasn’t been a taxing adjustment.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Mon to Sat Delivery
Pay
$34.36
per month
Continue
- Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
- 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!
To continue reading, select a plan below:
Read Now Pay Later
Pay
27¢
per article
Continue
- Commitment-free
- Cancel anytime
- Only pay for what you read
- Refunds available
All Access Digital
Introductory pricing*
99¢
per month
Continue
- Unlimited online reading and commenting
- Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
- News Break - our award-winning iOS app
- Exclusive perks & discounts
*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.
Your free trial has come to an end.
We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.
For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:
Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!
Dmitry Kulikov went from a potential buyout candidate in the off-season to a defenceman with a major role to play this season for the Winnipeg Jets.
The NHL team’s blue line is rather thin on experience, and Kulikov finds himself as the veteran of the group at training camp at the Iceplex. Kulikov’s former partner, Tyler Myers, is now with the Vancouver Canucks, Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers and Ben Chiarot signed with the Montreal Canadians.
Dustin Byfuglien remains out of action for the time being after asking for, and being granted a personal leave of absence late last week.
Kulikov, who averaged a career-low 15 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time per game during the 2018-19 campaign, said having to step up hasn’t been a taxing adjustment.
"(It’s) fine. It’s the exact same thing," Kulikov said Sunday morning from the Iceplex. "Players change, but the game doesn’t change. So, it’s totally fine.
Subscribe to Playbook
Want more sports?
Get the latest sports coverage from Winnipeg and beyond in your inbox.
"Everybody has to work hard and there’s no exception. I have more experience, so I can use it sometimes. But you know, hard work, there’s no way around it."
Kulikov entered the 2018-19 season coming off back surgery, started slowly, but was picking up his game and earning the trust of his coaches when he suffered an upper-body injury in mid-November that shelved him for four weeks. Returning to the lineup before the holiday season, his play was hardly consistent the rest of the season.
The Russian-born 28-year-old, who had six assists in 57 games a year ago, said he feels ahead of schedule because he was healthy all summer and had a regular training regimen.
Jets head coach Paul Maurice said the difference is noticeable.
"First of all, his fitness numbers were really strong. A player that came in off a back injury so he looks right, back to full go, and he wants this opportunity," Maurice said. "He’s able to push. He’s shown that he wants more by how hard he is working now, and he’s going to get it."
Don’t ask Kulikov about his back because he’s done talking about it. After confirming his back is feeling 100 per cent, Kulikov walked away from a scrum of reporters, with a parting shot: "That’s the last question about my back."
Taylor Allen
Reporter
Eighteen years old and still in high school, Taylor got his start with the Free Press on June 1, 2011. Well, sort of.
Read full biography
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.