Kulikov has key role in Jets' campaign

Dmitry Kulikov went from a potential buyout candidate in the off-season to a defenceman with a major role to play this season for the Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL team’s blue line is rather thin on experience, and Kulikov finds himself as the veteran of the group at training camp at the Iceplex. Kulikov’s former partner, Tyler Myers, is now with the Vancouver Canucks, Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers and Ben Chiarot signed with the Montreal Canadians.

Dustin Byfuglien remains out of action for the time being after asking for, and being granted a personal leave of absence late last week.

Kulikov, who averaged a career-low 15 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time per game during the 2018-19 campaign, said having to step up hasn’t been a taxing adjustment.