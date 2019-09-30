Winnipeg
2° C, A few clouds
Full Forecast
Finding yourinformation
©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.
Finding
yourinformation
Advertisement
Advertise With Us
Posted: 09/30/2019 2:24 PM
| Comments:
Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor talks to the media after arriving back in town the night before, saying that he is happy to be back.
Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor talks to the media after arriving back in town the night before, saying that he is happy to be back.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments.
All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.