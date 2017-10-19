Myers takes practice off, but he'll be in lineup, coach says

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien returned to the ice after missing Wednesday's session and will also be in the lineup. Maurice said Ben Chiarot could make his first appearance of the season, in place of Tucker Poolman on the blue line.

"Yup, fine. A little stiffness from practice (Wednesday). He’ll be in (Friday)," said Maurice.

Myers, who battled injuries all last season, didn't practise Thursday — but Jets head coach Paul Maurice says the lanky defenceman will play Friday against the Minnesota Wild.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS FILES Tyler Myers will lace up for the game Friday night against the Wild.

Meanwhile, centre Matt Hendricks (lower body) and rear-guard Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) both wore yellow "no-contact" jerseys during Thursday's skate at the Bell MTS Iceplex and are "very close" to returning to the lineup, Maurice said.

Centre Adam Lowry (upper body) is considered day to day, while left-winger Mathieu Perreault (lower body) is on the injured-reserve list and is out for at least another three weeks.

Connor Hellebuyck, who backstopped Winnipeg to three straight wins before Maurice gave Steve Mason the crease in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, gets the start in net against the Wild.

He's excited about the club's first test of the season against a Central Division rival.

"Minnesota's a really good team and they play a very hard style. I think it’s exactly what we need," said Hellebuyck, who has given up five goals in three starts and is sporting a 2.11 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. "We want to get back on track and I think we’ve been practising really well the last couple of days, so this should be a good test."

After Friday's battle, Winnipeg has a five-day break before hitting the road for back-to-back games in Pittsburgh (Thursday, Oct. 26) and Columbus (Friday, Oct. 27).

Nikolaj Ehlers didn't need to see the video or hear a lecture from his coaches to know how poorly he performed Tuesday.

The dynamic Danish-born forward, who had a superb start to the season and was named the NHL's first star of the week Monday, struggled against the Blue Jackets. He coughed up the puck near the Columbus blue line, resulting in a Cam Atkinson breakaway goal that gave the Jackets a 1-0 second-period lead, and a half-hearted checking effort later opened the door for another goal against.

Maurice dropped him from the top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler to the second unit with Bryan Little and Patrik Laine midway through the contest — and the trio will stick together against Minnesota.

"I wasn’t good. And coach needs to try something. I’m playing with Little, who’s so strong defensively and offensively he finds that spot, he makes great plays. He just has great hockey sense. And Patty knows how to shoot the puck. It’s going to be exciting to get back together and, hopefully, we can get this thing going."

Ehlers led the NHL with five goals, including a pair of winners, and added two assists to propel the Jets to three straight victories during his big week, which was highlighted by a natural hat trick in a 5-2 triumph over the host Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9.

