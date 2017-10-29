Pen-demonium: flurry of five goals in first propels Jets to 7-1 rout of Pittsburgh

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 378 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 378 words of this article.

The Jets, outshot 32-24 but definitely opportunistic, improved to 5-3-2, while Pittsburgh, now 7-5-1, lost for the second-straight night after falling 2-1 to the host Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

He first was on Nov. 6, 2008 as a member of the Boston Bruins in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler caused the caps to rain down at Bell MTS Place for the first time this season. The veteran right-winger scored three times — his second, third and fourth goals of the season coming in just four minutes, 20 seconds — for his second career hat-trick.

The Winnipeg Jets exploded for five goals in the first period and went on to crush the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 in NHL action Sunday night.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Shawn Matthias and Tyler Myers celebreate one of Wheeler's three first period goals against Pittsburgh Sunday.

The Winnipeg Jets exploded for five goals in the first period and went on to crush the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 in NHL action Sunday night.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler caused the caps to rain down at Bell MTS Place for the first time this season. The veteran right-winger scored three times — his second, third and fourth goals of the season coming in just four minutes, 20 seconds — for his second career hat-trick.

He first was on Nov. 6, 2008 as a member of the Boston Bruins in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets, outshot 32-24 but definitely opportunistic, improved to 5-3-2, while Pittsburgh, now 7-5-1, lost for the second-straight night after falling 2-1 to the host Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Rookie winger Brendan Lemieux, playing his fourth NHL game, registered the first goal of his career on a deflection off a Tyler Myers point blast with under eight minutes left. Veteran centre Matt Hendricks quickly raced to the net to retrieve the milestone puck.

Lemieux's night was over four minutes later when he and Pens' winger Ryan Reaves, a Winnipegger, tried to start a fight and were handed 10-minute misconducts.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and ran his personal record to 5-0-1 this season. He was razor-sharp in the second period when Pittsburgh made a push, blocking 14 of 15 drives.

Andrew Copp fired his first goal of the season just 1:20 into the contest, while Joel Armia scored his second on a long shot that slipped through the pads of goalie Matt Murray, prompting Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan to replace him with backup netminder Casey Desmith.

He was promptly beaten on the first-ever NHL shot he faced, 11 seconds after coming in, when Wheeler dangled blue-liner Kris Letang and then flipped home his third of the night. The Jets' last three goals of the first frame came in just 34 seconds, setting a new team record.

Wheeler also set up centre Mark Scheifele's power-play goal in the third period, while Kyle Connor and Shawn Matthias each had a pair of assists.

Winnipeg is 5-1-2 in their last eight games after starting the season with ugly losses to Toronto and Calgary.

Evgeni Makin deflected a point shot by Phil Kessel past Hellebuyck late in the second period to finally put the visitors on the board. Winnipeg's penalty killers had erased a pair of minors earlier in the period.

The Jets' power-play unit, meanwhile, went 1-for-3, snapping a drought of 11 straight man-advantage opportunities stretching back to Oct. 20 against the Wild.

An uncharacteristically shaky Murray stopped just five of nine shots, while Desmith finished with 12 stops.

Through 10 games this season, Winnipeg has faced only one Central Division foe — the Wild. The clubs hook up again on Halloween night (Tuesday), with a 7 p.m. start in St. Paul, Minn.

The Jets then return home to face the division-rival Dallas Stars on Thursday and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

Read more by Jason Bell.