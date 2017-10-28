Penguins at Jets, Oct. 29

Pittsburgh (7-3-1) is in a familiar place, sitting on top of the Metropolitan Division and looking every bit like a Stanley Cup contender once again. The two-time defending champs beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, as Phil Kessel took advantage of a Patrik Laine giveaway to score the winner on a breakaway. Pittsburgh won their previous home game against Edmonton on Tuesday night in eerily similar fashion, with Kessel netting the OT winner in a 2-1 victory.
The Penguins make a stop in Minnesota this evening, so the Jets will be getting them on back-to-back nights.
Their strong start covers up a couple of stinkers — a 10-1 loss in Chicago and a 7-1 loss to Columbus. They’ve given up 41 goals in their 11 games, which is second-most in the NHL. A big part of that was the play of backup goalie Antti Niemi, whom they waived earlier this past week after three terrible starts in which he gave up 16 goals. Niemi was claimed by the Florida Panthers.
G Matt Murray has yet to lose in regulation, going 7-0-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .912 SV% through eight starts. G Casey DeSmith was summoned from the minors this week to take Niemi’s pace. He figures to make his NHL debut this weekend either against Minnesota or Winnipeg.
C Sidney Crosby (5G, 6A), C Evgeni Malkin (3G, 8A) and RW Kessel (4G, 7A) are all averaging a point per game through their first 11 contests. The trio are a handful for opponents, but also have a strong support cast up front including RW Bryan Rust (1G, 8A), C Jake Guentzel (3G, 4A), LW Conor Sheary (5G, 1A) and RW Patric Hornqvist (3G, 2A).
Pittsburgh is currently without the services of D Justin Schultz, who suffered a concussion earlier this week and is on injured reserve. But they have plenty of blue-line firepower in the form of D Olli Maata (2G, 6A) and D Kris Letang (1G, 5A).
The Penguins are especially lethal on the power play, currently clicking at a 27.6 per cent success rate, which is fifth overall in the NHL.
Winnipegger Ryan Reaves, acquired in an off-season trade, provides plenty of toughness on the fourth line.
