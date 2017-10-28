Penguins at Jets, Oct. 29

Their strong start covers up a couple of stinkers — a 10-1 loss in Chicago and a 7-1 loss to Columbus. They’ve given up 41 goals in their 11 games, which is second-most in the NHL. A big part of that was the play of backup goalie Antti Niemi, whom they waived earlier this past week after three terrible starts in which he gave up 16 goals. Niemi was claimed by the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins make a stop in Minnesota this evening, so the Jets will be getting them on back-to-back nights.

Pittsburgh (7-3-1) is in a familiar place, sitting on top of the Metropolitan Division and looking every bit like a Stanley Cup contender once again. The two-time defending champs beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, as Phil Kessel took advantage of a Patrik Laine giveaway to score the winner on a breakaway. Pittsburgh won their previous home game against Edmonton on Tuesday night in eerily similar fashion, with Kessel netting the OT winner in a 2-1 victory.

❯❯ About the PENGUINS

Gene J. Puskar / The Associated Press Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel (81) celebrates his game-winning goal Thursday.

G Matt Murray has yet to lose in regulation, going 7-0-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .912 SV% through eight starts. G Casey DeSmith was summoned from the minors this week to take Niemi’s pace. He figures to make his NHL debut this weekend either against Minnesota or Winnipeg.

C Sidney Crosby (5G, 6A), C Evgeni Malkin (3G, 8A) and RW Kessel (4G, 7A) are all averaging a point per game through their first 11 contests. The trio are a handful for opponents, but also have a strong support cast up front including RW Bryan Rust (1G, 8A), C Jake Guentzel (3G, 4A), LW Conor Sheary (5G, 1A) and RW Patric Hornqvist (3G, 2A).

Pittsburgh is currently without the services of D Justin Schultz, who suffered a concussion earlier this week and is on injured reserve. But they have plenty of blue-line firepower in the form of D Olli Maata (2G, 6A) and D Kris Letang (1G, 5A).

The Penguins are especially lethal on the power play, currently clicking at a 27.6 per cent success rate, which is fifth overall in the NHL.

Winnipegger Ryan Reaves, acquired in an off-season trade, provides plenty of toughness on the fourth line.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

1 Casey DeSmith G

30 Matthew Murray G

2 Chad Ruhwedel D

3 Olli Maatta D

5 Zach Trotman D

8 Brian Dumoulin D

15 Riley Sheahan C

17 Bryan Rust RW

18 Frank Corrado D

28 Ian Cole D

33 Greg McKegg C

34 Tom Kuhnhackl RW

43 Conor Sheary LW

45 Josh Archibald RW

58 Kris Letang D

59 Jake Guentzel C

62 Carl Hagelin LW

71 Evgeni Malkin C

72 Patric Hornqvist RW

75 Ryan Reaves RW

81 Phil Kessel RW

87 Sidney Crosby C

Head coach: Mike Sullivan

Assistant coaches: Sergei Gonchar, Mark Recchi, Jacques Martin

Goalie coach: Mike Buckley

WINNIPEG JETS

35 Steve Mason G

37 Connor Hellebuyck G

3 Tucker Poolman D

5 Dmitry Kulikov D

7 Ben Chiarot D

8 Jacob Trouba D

9 Andrew Copp C

13 Brandon Tanev LW

15 Matt Hendricks C

16 Shawn Matthias LW

18 Bryan Little C

26 Blake Wheeler RW

27 Nikolaj Ehlers LW

29 Patrik Laine RW

33 Dustin Byfuglien D

39 Toby Enstrom D

40 Joel Armia RW

41 Kyle Connor LW

44 Josh Morrissey D

48 Brendan Lemieux LW

55 Mark Scheifele C

56 Marko Dano LW

57 Tyler Myers D

Head coach: Paul Maurice

Assistant coaches: Charlie Huddy, Jamie Kompon, Todd Woodcroft

Goalie coach: Wade Flaherty

— Mike McIntyre

Read more by Mike McIntyre.