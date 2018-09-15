Reactions mixed, but fans snap up new Jets jerseys

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

"I had a strong initial reaction to it," he said. "They're slowly starting to grow on me, but when you compare it to the other third jerseys that other teams have come up with, I was hoping for a little more. I do like the colours."

Her father Brock Holowachuk was a bit less enthusiastic. He felt the jersey was missing something: the red from the old Jets colour scheme.

"I like the colour, and I like the 'We are True North' on the inside (of the collar)" said thirteen-year-old Claire Holowachuk as she eyed a new jersey at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

Public reaction to the Winnipeg Jets' newly-unveiled third jersey may have been mixed, but plenty of Jets fans still shelled out for the blue hockey sweaters on Saturday at the team's annual Fan Fest event.

Expectations high for team Jets fans were full throttle with expectations at Saturday's Fan Fest, as they rallied for their team to exceed last season's accomplishments and bring Whiteout parties back to the streets of Winnipeg. "I think they are still developing their young team and their young players," said Winnipegger Logan Oxenham. "They had a huge learning experience last year, and they gotta take what what they learned last year and apply to it to this season. I think they'll do even better." But Jets fans are "a pretty tough fan base," Oxenham added. click to read more Jets fans were full throttle with expectations at Saturday's Fan Fest, as they rallied for their team to exceed last season's accomplishments and bring Whiteout parties back to the streets of Winnipeg. "I think they are still developing their young team and their young players," said Winnipegger Logan Oxenham. "They had a huge learning experience last year, and they gotta take what what they learned last year and apply to it to this season. I think they'll do even better." But Jets fans are "a pretty tough fan base," Oxenham added. "We're tough on our teams. It's good to have expectations, but I think it feels better when your team exceeds those expectations. And I'd say expectations are pretty high for the team this year… If they put out 110 per cent like they did every game last year, I don't see how we could be disappointed." Herbert Roulette of Portage la Prairie was also hungry for more from his favourite hockey squad. "They're bigger, and these youngsters, the rookies, they're getting smarter, tougher, they're working twice as hard each season," he said. "So I can see a big playoff push. I'm kind of hoping for a Stanley Cup playoff final." But in order to get there, Roulette said, "We gotta stop turning it over." "These little turnovers cause big plays, they cause big goals and they lead to losses. Every team does have their mess-ups, but the Jets, I think that's probably their main thing." Roulette said he's been rooting for the Jets ever since the team returned to Manitoba. "Every year I was just like, 'When are we going to get our boys back?' So we got them back, and it's been really good ever since. I don't know what more to expect, but I have a good feeling about (the coming) season. A very good feeling." Keri James of Winnipeg remembers the original Jets too, and her thirteen-year-old son Alexander is a loyal fan of the next-generation team. The young goalie plays at the Churchill Hockey Academy, and looks up to Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. "Best goalie in the league," he declared. "It would good if we had some backup in goal, so that Hellebuyck doesn't have to do everything," said his mother Keri, sporting a "Goalie Mom" brooch. "And just the whole team helping him out, score more goals." "Last year we didn't have a real steady backup, because Mason kept on getting injured," explained Alexander James. "So this year, as long as Brossoit doesn't get injured, and is providing to the team, I think we have a good change to win the cup." Did mother and son have any final thoughts on the season to come, a reporter asked? "Go Jets go!" Close

Claire, however, had reached her verdict: the $200 jersey was "awesome." Maybe for Christmas, Brock suggested.

"It's not cheap to parent, and it's especially not cheap to be the parent of a Jets fan… I can only blame myself for any of that."

"First time I seen this online, I thought it looked horrid," said Joey Alcock of Kenora, Ont., waiting in line with his wife Heather to purchase her a brand new jersey.

"Honestly, I wanted to go buy a Regina Pats jersey — go take a look how close the logo is! But they look a lot better in person than they did."

Jets' fans shop for merchandise this morning at Fan Fest.

The alternate jersey — coloured "aviator blue," in Jets marketing parlance — features "a classic look inspired by the 1990-96 Winnipeg Jets uniforms," according to a team press release. A jet-shaped silhouette crosses the "t" in "Jets," which jersey-owner-to-be Heather Alcock hadn't noticed at first.

"I love that!" she exclaimed upon noticing the detail.

Leaked images of the new tunic appeared online on Thursday, and the jersey was officially unveiled to the public Friday night.

"Since that time sales have been brisk," said Rob Wozny, vice-president of communications and community engagement for the Winnipeg Jets and True North Sports and Entertainment.

"We don't have any definitive numbers at this point in time, but we had a line-up this morning so that's always a good sign... The feedback we've received, when (fans) saw the jerseys on the players, I think that brought the jersey to life. To see it on Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele, it's like, 'Wow, the jersey's for real,' and they got a real perspective (on) what it looks like."

Winnipeggers Chris Pattern and Joy Medrano had no reservations as they waited in line to pay for two new jerseys — a Wheeler for her and a Scheifele for him.

"I really like them actually," said Pattern. "I really like the blue colour, and I like how sleek it is. It's simple, plain but elegant, I find."

Shawn McCartney picks out some merchandise.

Sixteen-year-old Teagan Ewatski thought the design was too "bland" at first, but said the new jersey was growing on her.

"I was the same thing, when I first saw it I wasn't very happy about it," said her father Kevin Ewatski.

"But no, seeing it here, seeing people wearing it — fantastic. Once you dress it up with your number and your name, it really pulls it all together. I think it's unique, I like it."

"Once you put it on, it's a different feel, too. It's so different than the other ones," added Teagan as she weighed buying the jersey with her birthday money.

"And I might have to get one too, I don't know," said Kevin.

But back in the line for the cash register, Winnipegger Brad Pauls was wishing the Jets had chosen a different alternate jersey.

"I don't know why they couldn't have gone with the Heritage Classic jerseys," he said.

"Those ones are great, I think everyone loved them. It seems kind of unnecessary to change it up."

The new Jets sweater looks similar to those worn by the Finnish national hockey team, Pauls said.

"The Laine (jersey) looks like it fits, but I don't know."

solomon.israel@freepress.mb.ca

@sol_israel