March 17, 2019

Winnipeg
-8° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Winnipeg Free Press Winnipeg Free Press
Previous Article Next Article

The blue-line blues

The absence of Byfuglien and Morrissey is stretching the Jets' defence to its limit

By: Mike McIntyre | Posted: 03/15/2019 7:00 PM | Comments:

Opinion

Let's talk about the elephant in the room. Or, to be more precise, what's not in the room. Or on the ice, either.

Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey's extended absences are looming larger by the day, especially with just three weeks left in the NHL regular-season schedule and both players still being kept far away from the ice.

Tick, tock.

Of all the things that will determine just how far the Winnipeg Jets go in the spring, Byfuglien's ankle and Morrissey's shoulder may ultimately have the biggest say.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Join free for 30 days

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

Let's talk about the elephant in the room. Or, to be more precise, what's not in the room. Or on the ice, either.

Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey's extended absences are looming larger by the day, especially with just three weeks left in the NHL regular-season schedule and both players still being kept far away from the ice.

Tick, tock.

Of all the things that will determine just how far the Winnipeg Jets go in the spring, Byfuglien's ankle and Morrissey's shoulder may ultimately have the biggest say.

The Jets have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL since late January, and it's no coincidence that they've been icing a less-than-ideal blue-line for much of that time. They are leaking shots against and quality scoring chances at an alarming level.

Since the All-Star break, only Buffalo (80) and New Jersey (78) have given up more goals than Winnipeg (76). If you subscribe to the theory defence wins championships, then the Jets are in big trouble.

Sure, they've managed to tread water while missing two of their biggest pieces on the blue-line in recent weeks, but raise your hand if you feel confident about Winnipeg's chances for long-term playoff success this spring if one or both of No. 33 or No. 44 aren't ready to go in time.

Dustin Byfuglien has only played 37 of 70 games this year, while Morrissey has dressed for 59. The Jets are 36-21-4 when at least one is playing. (John Woods / The Canadian Press files)</p>

Dustin Byfuglien has only played 37 of 70 games this year, while Morrissey has dressed for 59. The Jets are 36-21-4 when at least one is playing. (John Woods / The Canadian Press files)

And that's the thing. We truly don't know about their status, which seems to be by design. I tried to wrestle some new information out of coach Paul Maurice on Friday, but didn't have a lot of luck.

"Josh is in his normal rehab time. So he’s doing well. He’s fine. We’re going to expect looking harder at (him) some time in April. And Buff is getting a little bit better, so we’re hoping we can get him on the ice here in the next bit of time. We are very patient and cautious with this, we’d like to be done with it when it’s over," is how Maurice put it.

"Some time in April" doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence when it comes to Morrissey, who took a hit from Arizona's Vinnie Hinostroza on Feb. 24, immediately went to the dressing room and hasn't been seen since.

The regular-season ends April 6. The Stanley Cup playoffs start April 10. The Jets could be hitting the golf course by "some time in April" if they don't get out of the first round. And the chance of that happening increase if Morrissey isn't in the lineup.

As for Byfuglien, it's hard to view his status as anything but a setback. On the last road trip out east, Byfuglien was along for the ride and even skated on his own at the beginning. Maurice told us the plan was to have Byfuglien hopefully join the group by the end of the trip.

Instead, Byfuglien was on a plane back to Winnipeg by the end of the week, supposedly to try out some new treatment on an ankle that he's now injured twice this year, to go along with an earlier concussion. He's yet to resume skating. That's not a good sign for a big man with a bum ankle.

I specifically asked Maurice if Morrissey and/or Byfuglien could return to action before the regular-season ends.

"Yeah, that's a possibility," he replied, carefully choosing his words.

Josh Morrissey has been off the ice since Feb. 24 when he took a hit from Arizona's Vinnie Hinostroza, immediately went to the dressing room and hasn't been seen since. (Trevor Hagan / The Canadian Press files)</p></p></p>

Josh Morrissey has been off the ice since Feb. 24 when he took a hit from Arizona's Vinnie Hinostroza, immediately went to the dressing room and hasn't been seen since. (Trevor Hagan / The Canadian Press files)

It's worth noting Maurice sounded optimistic a month ago when Byfuglien got hurt again.

"Over a five-, six-day block we'll evaluate it and hope it settles down and we get good news," Maurice said on Feb. 15. "He's got to get more tests done so we know exactly what we're looking at. I'm hopeful it's not (long-term). I'm feeling pretty confident it's not, but the tests are going to tell us."

Byfuglien initially suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 29 and missed 15 games, returning to the lineup on Feb. 7, but in his fifth game back on Feb. 14, a new injury emerged, according to Maurice.

A dozen games have been played since. That's a lot of five-, six-day blocks. And not exactly good news.

Byfuglien has only played 37 of 70 games this year, while Morrissey has dressed for 59. There have been nine games with both out of the lineup at the same time, and Winnipeg's record is just 5-4-0. They are 36-21-4 when at least one is playing.

"Those two players are unique. They’re not your average two-day defencemen that does everything kind of well but doesn’t excel necessarily. They both excel in certain areas and they’re extreme with them," Maurice said of the injured duo.

This isn't to dump on the guys currently patrolling the back-end, but the reality is many are being asked to do a lot more than expected. Nathan Beaulieu went from a healthy scratch with non-playoff Buffalo to jumping into Morrissey's spot with Jacob Trouba, who has been prone to a few brain cramps in recent games as he logs huge minutes.

How to explain the horrific giveaway early in the third period Thursday night that nearly ended up as a Boston goal in a tie game?

Dustin Byfuglien travelled with the team on their recent eastern swing, and was even expected to play, but left early and hasn't skated since. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press files)

Dustin Byfuglien travelled with the team on their recent eastern swing, and was even expected to play, but left early and hasn't skated since. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press files)

Dmitry Kulikov and Tyler Myers have gone from the usual third-pair to a second-pair, meaning the quality of opposition has been ramped up. Sami Niku has been pressed into full-time duty in a season where more seasoning in the AHL was initially in the cards.

"There’s a huge difference playing against the one-two (defence pairing) and the five-six. So if you take a look at our situation we’re asking guys to now play against different people for longer stretches of time. And that’s a major challenge," Maurice admitted.

"I think we can do a far better job up front helping that. So they’ve been under duress over the last month, couple weeks, since Mo’s (Morrissey) been out. Certainly since Dustin’s been out. It’s been a challenge for them."

For what it's worth, there doesn't seem to be any outward panic going on from the coaches or players, but the level of internal concern must be high, knowing the importance of having a full roster when the games really start to matter.

"Those are our top two guys on the back end. Two of the better defencemen in the league," Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot said Friday. "We’ve been holdin’ down the fort with those guys out, but definitely any time you take two of your top four D out it is going to be noticeable."

It sure will be, especially come April when the spotlight gets even brighter.

Tick, tock.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikemcintyrewpg

Mike McIntyre

Mike McIntyre
Reporter

Mike McIntyre grew up wanting to be a professional wrestler. But when that dream fizzled, he put all his brawn into becoming a professional writer.

Read full biography

Related Items

Articles

Jets Scores

Powered by Sports Direct Inc.

Calgary Flames Logo

72

44 - 21 - 7

95

44

.66

256

202

3.56

2.81

21.3

79.9

32.3

28.6

52.1

GPGames Played

RECORDWins, Losses, and Overtime losses

POINTSTwo points per win, one point per overtime or shootout loss

ROWCombined regular and overtime (non-shootout) wins

P%Percentage of maximum total points earned

GFTotal goals for

GATotal goals against

GF/GPAverage goals for per game

GA/GPAverage goals against per game

PP%Successful power play percentage

PK%Successful penalty killing percentage

SHOTS/GPAverage shots taken per game

SA/GPAverage shots against per game

FOW%Percentage of faceoffs won

Winnipeg Jets Logo

71

42 - 25 - 4

88

40

.62

241

210

3.39

2.96

25.6

79.4

31.3

33.6

50.4

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

ABOVE THE FOLD

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski and Katie May:

Sex assault charges against former U of M music prof stayed

Steve Kirby

Ashley Prest:

Winnipeg anti-hate convention attendees mourn in wake of New Zealand massacre

Shahina Siddiqui Executive director of Islamic Social Services Association; 'Even though the people of New Zealand are so far away, the pain is very close to everybody's heart here.'

Mike McIntyre:

The blue-line blues

Dustin Byfuglien has only played 37 of 70 games this year, while Morrissey has dressed for 59. The Jets are 36-21-4 when at least one is playing. (John Woods / The Canadian Press files)</p>

Ben Waldman:

High-stress life behind the wheel not worth the risk, say bus drivers

(Phil Hossack / Winnipeg Free Press)</p>

Dan Lett:

Mayor disregards premier, appeals to city MLAs

Mayor Brian Bowman makes his State of the City Address, the first since being re-elected Mayor in October 2018, at RBC Convention Centre, Friday.

Claude Adams:

Puerto Rico’s 'Black Widow' gets life for plotting the murder of Winnipeg-born Adam Anhang

Adam Anhang's father Abe, mother Barbara and younger sister Rebecca leave old San Juan Court after Aurea Vazquez-Rijos's life sentence was ordered on Friday.

Video: $10M announced to restore Manitoba Legislative Building

David Sanderson  :

Munch Madness III: Cast your vote for the city's best breakfast

(Rob Rodgers / Winnipeg Free Press)

Erin Lebar:

The Times they are a-Change(d)

John Scoles mans the bar at the Times Change(d) High and Lonesome Club, which is undergoing renovations that will expand its footprint within the 132-year-old Fortune Building on Main Street. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press)

Editorial:

Social media central to New Zealand terror

A woman places flowers at a make-shift memorial near the mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019, where one of the mass shootings occurred yesterday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Paul Samyn :

Free Press e-edition experience upgraded, expanded

Adrian Powell:

Crossword for Friday, Mar. 15

Editorial cartoon for March 15, 2019

The Back Page