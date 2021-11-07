Vegas Golden Knights (6-5-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-5-2, seventh in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +118, Golden Knights -140; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-3 overtime victory against the Sabres.

The Red Wings are 2-1-2 on their home ice. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider with 0.8.

The Golden Knights are 4-2-0 on the road. Vegas averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Mark Stone leads the team averaging 0.5.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-10 in nine games this season. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 12 points, scoring five goals and collecting seven assists. Jonathan Marchessault has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.