Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10, sixth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Red Wings are 20-21-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

The Penguins are 26-15-6 in conference play. Pittsburgh averages 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Mark Friedman leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on March 27, Pittsburgh won 11-2. Evgeni Malkin recorded a team-high 4 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and has 69 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Sidney Crosby has 81 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.