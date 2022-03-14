Detroit Red Wings (24-28-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-23-4, third in the Pacific)

Detroit Red Wings (24-28-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-23-4, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers' 4-1 victory against the Lightning.

The Oilers are 16-12-0 on their home ice. Edmonton is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Cooper Marody with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 8-16-3 on the road. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Detroit won 4-2. Vladislav Namestnikov scored a team-high two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-15 in 59 games this season. McDavid has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has 57 points. Moritz Seider has nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Want more sports? Three times a week, sports editor Steve Lyons provides his take on the Jets, Bombers, other sports and more. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing five goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.