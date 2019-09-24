Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews is facing a charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour after an incident in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz., in May.

A police report obtained from the Scottsdale Police Department says the complaint was filed by a female security guard employed by a local condo building where she says Matthews is a resident. She said she was sitting in her locked car when a group of men, including Matthews, allegedly tried to get inside the car with her on May 26.

She said she confronted the group, who she believed to be intoxicated, and during that interaction Matthews withdrew from the conversation and dropped his pants and grabbed his butt cheeks.

She said that Matthews kept his underwear on.