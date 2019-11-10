Oilers visit the Ducks following shutout victory

Edmonton Oilers (11-5-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-7-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host Edmonton after the Oilers shut out New Jersey 4-0. Mikko Koskinen earned the victory in the net for Edmonton after collecting 29 saves.
The Ducks have gone 3-2-0 against division opponents. Anaheim has scored four power-play goals, converting on 9.5% of chances.
The Oilers are 2-0-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton has converted on 27.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 13 total points while scoring seven goals and adding six assists for the Ducks. Hampus Lindholm has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.
Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 total assists and has collected 27 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Ducks Injuries: None listed.
Oilers Injuries: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.