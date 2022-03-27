Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10, second in the Metropolitan)

Detroit Red Wings (26-31-8, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-17-10, second in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -302, Red Wings +242; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Detroit trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins are 23-11-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh serves 6.8 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Mark Friedman leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Red Wings are 6-9-3 against opponents from the Atlantic. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 66 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 43 assists. Bryan Rust has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 61 points, scoring 27 goals and registering 34 assists. Jakub Vrana has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mike McIntyre | On Sports Keep up to date on sports with Mike McIntyre's newsletter that is sent out each Thursday. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness), Casey DeSmith: day to day (ankle).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: day to day (undisclosed), Givani Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.