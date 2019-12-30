Rangers visit the Oilers following overtime victory

New York Rangers (19-15-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-17-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Edmonton Oilers after the Rangers took down Toronto 5-4 in overtime.

The Oilers have gone 9-8-3 in home games. Edmonton has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 29.3% of chances.

The Rangers are 9-7-2 on the road. New York averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Edmonton won 4-1. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 3 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-four in 38 games played this season. Connor McDavid has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Want more sports? Get news and notes from the local amateur sports scene in your inbox. Sign Up I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 51 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 30 assists. Mika Zibanejad has totalled 14 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Oilers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.