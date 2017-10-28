Home playoff game remains elusive for Bombers after defeat to Lions

For a second straight week the Winnipeg Blue Bombers failed to seal a home playoff game, falling 33-27 to the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.
For a second straight week the Winnipeg Blue Bombers failed to seal a home playoff game, falling 33-27 to the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.
The Bombers, who fell to 11-6, have now dropped three of their last four games. It’s also the first time they've been defeated in back-to-back games in 2017.
The Lions improved to 7-10 with the win, earning just their second victory in the last 10 games. B.C. was eliminated from playoff contention two weeks ago.
Winnipeg needed a win or a tie Saturday to wrap up second place in the West Division, which would have meant hosting the West semifinal Nov. 12. Instead, they’ll have to wait for some help from the Edmonton Eskimos. The Bombers can clinch second place if the Eskimos lose at home to the Stampeders Saturday night.
Even if that does happen, the Bombers will have plenty to worry about heading into next week. Quarterback Matt Nichols and running back Andrew Harris were both unable to finish the game, both sidelined by injury. Nichols left with an apparent calf injury on the Bombers second series of the game, while Harris was left reeling from a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter.
For the second time in three weeks the Bombers offence was unable to score a touchdown against the Lions. Most of the offence came from kicker Justin Medlock, who finished the night seven-for-seven. Mike Miller returned a Derek Jones blocked punt to round out the Bombers scoring.
The Lions opened the scoring when Jonathon Jennings connected with Nick Moore from 23 yards out for a touchdown just minutes into the game. The Lions would never trail in the game, leading 14-6 after the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 26-21 entering the fourth.
The Bombers finish the regular season Saturday in Calgary against the Stampeders.
