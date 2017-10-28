Home playoff game remains elusive for Bombers after defeat to Lions

For a second straight week the Winnipeg Blue Bombers failed to seal a home playoff game, falling 33-27 to the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field Saturday afternoon.

The Bombers, who fell to 11-6, have now dropped three of their last four games. It’s also the first time they've been defeated in back-to-back games in 2017.

The Lions improved to 7-10 with the win, earning just their second victory in the last 10 games. B.C. was eliminated from playoff contention two weeks ago.

Winnipeg needed a win or a tie Saturday to wrap up second place in the West Division, which would have meant hosting the West semifinal Nov. 12. Instead, they’ll have to wait for some help from the Edmonton Eskimos. The Bombers can clinch second place if the Eskimos lose at home to the Stampeders Saturday night.