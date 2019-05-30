Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

The night before he died, Ardell had won his first two races of the 2019 season, and the last winner of his life had left him in a joyful, reflective mood. “He was singing our wedding vows to me,” said Janet. “He told me that I was not only his wife, but that I was his best friend, and always had been.”

Ardell Sayler, her husband of 48 1/2 years and the proud owner of 12 leading trainer titles at Assiniboia Downs, died suddenly at the racetrack last Sunday afternoon at the age of 66.

“I wanted him to always be close to my heart,” she said, unable to hold back the tears. “He was my whole life.”

The couple originally met as teenagers in a scuffle with a couple of horses at Park Jefferson racetrack in South Dakota.

"I was walking a horse and he was ponying a horse and my horse stepped on my foot and reared up and spooked his pony," she said. "He wasn’t too happy with me, but we somehow ended up going out on a date. We got married that same year, on Oct. 4, 1970."

Jockey Stanley Chadee Jr. gallops Balooga Bull this spring at Assiniboia Downs. (George Williams / Winnipeg Free Press)

Ardell told Janet he would never again train horses once they were married. He kept his promise in the early years, but Janet could see he longed for the horses and decided to do something about it.

"I went to the bank, borrowed the money and bought him a horse," she said "It was 1978 and I gave it to him as a Valentine’s Day present. Her name was Fast Fractions. She won and he traded her for two more South Dakota-bred geldings."

Janet had no idea at the time that her gift would turn into a prolific horse racing career that matched up in its own unique way with a few other elite horsemen who got their starts in South Dakota, including Hall of Famers Bill Mott, Steve Asmussen and D. Wayne Lucas.

"He could have trained anywhere, with anyone and won races," said son Aaron, himself a former horse trainer. "He was always my hero and always will be."

Ardell decided to put down roots in Rapid City, S.D., and later in Winnipeg. He wanted a stable environment for his children to grow up in. He’d didn’t want to move from racetrack to racetrack on a circuit. The summer-long meet at Assiniboia Downs fit perfectly and in 1990, it became his home away from home.

Ardell brought 40 or more horses to Assiniboia Downs almost every year for three decades and steamrolled his way to 1,321 wins and 12 titles. Some said it was because he had more horses than others, but five-time leading Assiniboia Downs trainer Tom Gardipy Jr. said that wasn’t the case.

"It’s extremely difficult to do," said Gardipy, who sent his whole crew over to help head lad Mark McDaniel and the boys in the Sayler barn the day after Ardell died. "A lot of guys try their whole life to win a title and never get there. You have to respect someone who did it 12 times. That record will never be broken."

Ardel, left, and son Aaron with Hey Hey Renee, who won six of nine starts, including the Winnipeg Futurity, Chantilly Stakes, Jack Hardy Stakes and Assiniboia Oak. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

Ardell had an exceptional eye for young horses and the imagination required to train a good one. He also had an excellent knowledge of thoroughbred pedigrees. Every year he would go bargain hunting at the yearling sales in Kentucky and he rarely failed to find a stakes winner. The best two-year-old trainer at Assiniboia Downs over the past 30 years, he developed numerous champions and stakes winners locally, but two horses stood out: Hey Hey Renee and Balooga Bull.

Hey Hey Renee, a filly, was purchased by Ardell for $3,200 at a Kentucky yearling sale and won six of nine starts, including the Winnipeg Futurity, Chantilly Stakes, Jack Hardy Stakes and Assiniboia Oaks before being sold for a handsome six-figure profit. She also had a stakes race named after her, which runs Friday night at the Downs.

Balooga Bull was purchased for only $2,000 by Ardell, also at a Kentucky yearling sale, and won his first six lifetime starts, including the Graduation Stakes, Osiris, Winnipeg Futurity and Golden Boy before winning the Manitoba Lotteries Derby in 2012. He won the Gold Cup for older horses that same year and repeated the feat in 2013 and 2014, becoming the first horse in history to win the most prestigious race for older horses at Assiniboia Downs in three consecutive years. Balooga Bull was retired in 2016 with a record of 16-3-1 and earnings of $334,076.

"Any stakes are hard to win," said three-time leading trainer Gary Danelson, who won the Victoria Day Stakes three years in row with Electric Fever (1984, 85, 86). "To win a stakes race three years in row with a horse, that’s impressive, that’s something special."

Ardell started out numerous jockeys during his career, the most notable being Travis Dunkelberger, who went on to win 3,932 races and more than $60 million in purses. He also helped many down-on-their-luck jockeys restart their careers. "He had a heart of gold," said daughter Nicole. "He’d do anything for anybody."

I met Ardell in 1990, during my first year of writing for the Daily Racing Form. We did many stories together over the years, but this season was different. A few weeks ago he saw me coming towards his barn from about 200 yards away and I watched him take off his right glove. It was a gesture to get over there and shake his hand.

"Come on, let’s go watch this horse," he said excitedly as we shook hands. And we drove up to watch Balooga Bull, who he had brought out of retirement this year. "We’re going to do a good story this year. Two old warriors make comebacks."

We never got to finish our story. Ardell did that on his own, in poignant fashion, with a horse owned by Nicole and her husband Dave Yuhas, in the seventh race at Assiniboia Downs last Saturday, with the final winner of his life.

The horse is named To Honorandcherish.