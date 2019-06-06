Manitoba-bred horse in racing's all-star game at Belmont Park

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

Not that she was ever a peasant girl to us, but to those who identified Escape Clause by her sale price of $5,000 as Hip #16 in the 2015 Manitoba CTHS yearling sale, she wasn’t supposed to be running with the best in the world. And beating them.

If the Breeders’ Cup is the Stanley Cup of horse racing, Saturday at Belmont Park in New York is the all-star game, and Escape Clause is playing. She’s long past the point of turning back into peasant girl now, and she’ll take on four rivals at “Big Sandy” in the $700,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes-G1, which is the fifth race on a 13-race card at Belmont that features seven Grade 1 stakes, including the 151st running of the $1.5-million Belmont Stakes-G1.

If Cinderella had skates instead of glass slippers, she might have been another Bobby Orr. The same could be said for Manitoba’s darling horse Escape Clause, but she might get there, regardless.

If Cinderella had skates instead of glass slippers, she might have been another Bobby Orr. The same could be said for Manitoba’s darling horse Escape Clause, but she might get there, regardless.

And you thought Manitoba produced only hockey players.

If the Breeders’ Cup is the Stanley Cup of horse racing, Saturday at Belmont Park in New York is the all-star game, and Escape Clause is playing. She’s long past the point of turning back into peasant girl now, and she’ll take on four rivals at "Big Sandy" in the $700,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes-G1, which is the fifth race on a 13-race card at Belmont that features seven Grade 1 stakes, including the 151st running of the $1.5-million Belmont Stakes-G1.

Not that she was ever a peasant girl to us, but to those who identified Escape Clause by her sale price of $5,000 as Hip #16 in the 2015 Manitoba CTHS yearling sale, she wasn’t supposed to be running with the best in the world. And beating them.

More than 100,000 people are expected at Belmont Park on Saturday, and that number could be matched or exceeded by the number of horse people in Canada who will be watching Escape Clause. She’ll basically be carrying the hopes of the whole country on her back.

Escape Clause will get another shot at the best mare in North America in the Ogden Phipps. Multimillionaire Midnight Bisou, who defeated her by a diminishing nose in the $750,000 Apple Blossom-G1 at Oaklawn Park on April 14, is back for another battle, along with the classy and fast Come Dancing, who won the Distaff Stakes-G3 at Aqueduct and the Ruffian Stakes-G2 at Belmont in impressive fashion in her last two starts; Ruffian Stakes runner-up Pacific Wind, and last year’s La Canada Stakes-G3 winner Mopotism.

The Ogden Phipps Stakes is named after the famed thoroughbred owner-breeder who bred nine North American champions, including Buckpasser, Personal Ensign and Easy Goer, some of the best thoroughbreds ever to look through a bridle. And as anyone who has ever been to Belmont Park will tell you, it is a hallowed place of high class and old money. Think Secretariat, Woody Stephens, Claiborne Farm and the "Giant Killer," H. Allen Jerkens. The best in the world.

Trainer Don Schnell with Escape Clause at Assiniboia Downs in 2017. She'll be racing in the $700,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont Park in New York on Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille / Winnipeg Free Press files)

"It’s absolutely gorgeous here," trainer Don Schnell said Wednesday from Belmont Park. "We’ve got a beautiful spot. It’s an old barn but it’s kept up really good. She has her own grass paddock and I grass her every day. She travelled really well, although the roads were terrible. I walked her three days instead of one and she’s really sharp, she’s doing really good. It doesn’t get any better than this. Who would have ever thought a Manitoba-bred could run against the best mare in the world, and almost beat her?"

And now they’re going to do it again.

"She worked six furlongs in 1:12 at Canterbury before we left and galloped out seven furlongs even faster," said Schnell. "She’s as fit as I can get her and she’s doing great. Would she have been as good if she had started down here and got her butt kicked a few times when she was young? Probably not.

"When she goes out there now, she’s so confident she expects to win, and if she doesn’t, she’s mad. Just furious. The last time (in the Apple Blossom) she thought she won. It was a head bob. She doesn’t know she lost. She fought back and she knew she ran good. When she got beat a couple of starts before that, she was so mad. She’s a queen and she expects to win. She doesn’t want anybody beating her. She’s just that way. That’s because she had a lot of easy races to start with. She learned how to win."

Want to get a head start on your day? Get the day’s breaking stories, weather forecast, and more sent straight to your inbox every morning.

Escape Clause is owned by a partnership that includes Schnell, Barry Arnason and True North (Pat Beavis, Phil Allard, Grant Sissons and Ray Bouchard). The five-year-old mare by Going Commando-Danger Pay by Circulation was bred in Manitoba by Cam Ziprick and Arnason.

Escape Clause also has a yearling full-sister growing up beautifully at Ziprick’s farm in Russell, and her dam is back in foal to Going Commando.

Ziprick recently received a letter from the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association notifying him that the breeders of Escape Clause had been named the Canadian Breeder of the Year of for 2018, one of the highest honors in the thoroughbred industry.

Two of the races Escape Clause won early in her career for her owners and breeders take place this weekend at the Downs, the $30,000 La Verendrye Stakes tonight and the $30,000 Hazel Wright Sire Stakes tomorrow night. The $30,000 Free Press Stakes also goes on Saturday. On Sunday, Escape Clause could be the buzz of the first Manitoba Night Market and Festival at the Downs.

Right now, she’s putting her skates on.

bgwilliams@gmail.com