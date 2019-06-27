Puerto Rican jockey almost passed on Assiniboia Downs -- now he's riding high

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Cruz didn’t decide to become a rider until he was 18, which landed him in Escuela Vocacional Hípica, the jockey school in Puerto Rico. He graduated in the same class as star New York-based jockey Jose Ortiz, whose brother Irad Ortiz Jr. also went to the same school, as did Hall of Famer John Velazquez. That’s some pretty heady company.

Cruz is winning at a fiery 29 per cent clip, compiling a record of 21-19-10 from 72 mounts for purse earnings of $148,238 including a win in the Magic D’ Oro Overnight Stakes. He’s made very few mistakes since shipping in to ride first call for top trainer Juan Pablo Silva. He won 30 races at Turf Paradise before he got here.

The polite, well-spoken 26-year-old Alex Cruz from Carolina, Puerto Rico, is on top in the jockey standings at the Downs with 21 wins as we head into a big Canada Day weekend that includes live racing tonight, Saturday and Monday.

"There are 60 jockeys at the track there and more graduate from the jockey school every year," Cruz said. "They teach you from the ground up. You have to learn how to be a groom and a gallop boy before they teach you how to ride. Then, you have to ride in 10 practice races before you can graduate and go to the track. It’s very tough to get a mount there and the riding is much rougher than it is in North America."

The youngest of five brothers, Cruz went to Tampa Bay, Fla., to try his luck after finishing jockey school, but quickly moved to Finger Lakes in New York, where he won his first race on his fifth mount in July 2013 aboard a 51-1 long shot for owner-trainer Timothy Murphy.

MIKE DEAL / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Seems to have worked out all right: Alex Cruz didn’t decide to become a rider until he was 18.

"He helped me out a lot," said Cruz, who returned to Puerto Rico to ride at Hipódromo Camarero until he won 40 races and lost his apprenticeship status. From there, it was on to Mountaineer Park in West Virginia, where he made it into the top five in the standings in his first year. In 2017, he tried Turf Paradise during the winter and loved Arizona so much we almost didn’t get him here this year. He was going to go to Arizona Downs, which had its summer meet suspended on June 21.

"Juan (Pablo Silva) asked me to come here," Cruz said. "He said he’d help me out and I’d do really good. I wasn’t going to come. I thought it was too far away."

Cruz is now glad he came. He’s won quite a few races for Silva, who is second in the trainer standings with 19 wins and currently in California buying more horses. Cruz and his girlfriend of eight years, jockey Nicolle Disdier, work every morning from 6 to 10 a.m. for Silva, which is actually quite rare for a leading jockey.

"We’re there every morning until the work is all done," said Cruz, who once rode a horse for Silva at Santa Anita and finished second. "He was the first trainer to give me a shot there. He really knows how to train horses and he loves to win."

Cruz has a few people to thank for his successful career to date, which shows 288 winners in official Equibase stats but doesn’t count his earlier wins at the island tracks around Puerto Rico. He thanked his mom, Carmen, now retired from working with kids in the Head Start Program; his father, Jaime, a retired math teacher; and his girlfriend. He also wanted to make sure he mentioned trainer Burton Sipp in West Virginia, and a veteran jockey at Finger Lakes named Michael Davila.

"He’s my idol," Cruz said. "He taught me a lot about how to ride, how to listen to a horse in a race. Horses can’t talk but they can tell you how they feel and what they want to do. They give you signs. And they can sense how you feel, too. If you’re confident, they’re confident. When I first started, people told me I would never make it as a jockey but I wouldn’t quit. You have to work for it."

The first time Cruz ever got on a horse, he said, "Let’s go! Let’s roll!" The horse knew just what to do.

They’re all listening now.