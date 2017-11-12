Host Bisons close out Nationals in defeat

"The fact that we were able to play (the consolational final) speaks to the team that we have," said Sara Schur, who scored the Bisons' lone goal. "We weren't expected to do much, being the hosting team, but we were able to win a game here at nationals."

The University of Manitoba Bisons — who qualifed for nationals for being the host team — finished the four-day event with a 4-1 loss in the consolation final to the University of Victoria Vikes on Sunday morning. The Bisons went 1-2 in the tournament, with their lone victory coming Friday in a 5-1 victory over Guelph.

The 2017 U Sports Women's Soccer Championship concluded on Sunday inside the Subway South Soccer Complex. It is the first time Manitoba has hosted the event in the competition's 30-year history. It was also the first time the championship was played indoors, as the tournament was originally scheduled to be played outdoors at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex. It was decided last week the tournament would be moved indoors due to weather.

COLIN CORNEAU / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS University of Manitoba Bisons' Chelsea Dubiel fields the ball as University of Victoria Vikes' Stephanie Badilla Gutierrez during championship match play in the 2017 U Sports Women's Soccer National Championship.

Schur said the Bisons — who had a 4-8-3 record before nationals — had been keeping track of how many days until the big event in their locker room for the past year. She said the weekend went by quick, but she enjoyed every minute of it.

"It was an experience that I don't think I'll ever forget," said the third-year midfielder.

The national championship game kicked off a couple hours later at 3 p.m. The Université de Montréal Carabins claimed their first women's national championship as they defeated the Cape Breton University Capers 1-0. It was Cape Breton's first loss of the season, as they entered the final with a 15-0-1 record. Montréal headed into the final with a 13-1-4 record, with their lone loss coming against Laval in the Quebec Student Sport Federation conference final.

"Words cannot describe the feeling," said Montréal head coach Kevin McConnell, who's in his 12th season with the team. "It's pure joy. I'm so proud of the girls for what they accomplished this year."

The teams traded scoring opportunities for majority of the first half, and it was Montréal that was finally able to break through as Catherine Proulx drilled one past the Capers goalkeeper in the 42nd minute of play. In the second half, Cape Breton put the pressure on, but they couldn't get past the impressive Montréal defence which didn't allow a single goal in the tournament. The Capers were only able to register three shots on net.

"Montréal is a tough team to break down. They get that goal in the first half and we have to battle back and try to create something, but (Montréal) didn't give us much," Cape Breton head coach Ness Timmons said.

Both coaches spoke highly of how well the weather situation was handled by tournament organizers.

"We'd like to come back (to Winnipeg) every year," McConnell said. "We were well received and obviously with the championship, we're going to have fond memories."